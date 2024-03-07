Posted in: Capcom, Dragon’s Dogma 2, Games, Video Games | Tagged: Dragon's Dogma 2, Kunitsu-Gami: Path of the Goddess

Capcom Holds First Of Two Capcom Highlights Livestreams

The first of the two Capcom Highlights livestreams focused on Dragon's Dogma 2 and the new game Kunitsu-Gami: Path of the Goddess.

Capcom held the first of their two Capcom Highlights livestreams earlier today, going over two specific games for players to check out. The first on the list was Dragon's Dogma, as they explored more about creating your own character in the game before it comes out later this month. The second half was dedicated to one of their newer games set to launch later in 2024, as they gave us a better look at Kunitsu-Gami: Path of the Goddess. We have the dev notes on both for you below, along with the video of today's stream for you to enjoy.

Create Your Character in Dragon's Dogma 2

Dragon's Dogma 2 director Hideaki Itsuno and producer Yoshiaki Hirabayashi joined Capcom Highlights to provide an overview of what players can expect when setting out on their own immersive fantasy adventures. In addition to your party with up to three AI companions known as Pawns, players are encouraged to indulge their curiosity and stretch their creativity when exploring the world of Dragon's Dogma 2. From how they resolve quests to the way they interact with characters around them, the decisions players make will not only impact their Arisen's relationships with other characters, but they will also, in turn, change the interactions between characters as well. There are often creative solutions to avoid physical altercations, such as passing off an exquisite counterfeit item as the genuine article. Each decision the player makes will impact the complex web of relationships throughout a world filled with over 1000 characters, each with their own objectives and motives.

Itsuno and Hirabayashi also unveiled the "Character Creator & Storage" tool, which can be downloaded for free on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and Steam. This allows players to create five designs for their Arisen and Main Pawn starting today! Those designs will be instantly transferred to the full game when Dragon's Dogma 2 releases on March 22, 2024, so players immediately embark upon their journey at launch. Finally, the duo unveiled plans to release official Capcom support Pawns created by renowned content creators that will be available for other players through the network to join their own adventure, with initial announcements during Capcom Highlights and other participating creators to be revealed in the near future.

Explore a mesmerizing world steeped in Japanese culture and mysticism with the upcoming release of Kunitsu-Gami: Path of the Goddess set to launch this year. The single-player action strategy game and the newest Capcom IP will test your strategic ability within this mystical action adventure. Set on a mountain infected with defilement, players will take on the role of Soh, the protagonist tasked with rescuing villagers and purifying their villages on Mount Kafuku along with the Maiden, Yoshiro.

As players journey through Mount Kafuku, they'll be immersed in dynamic day and night cycles. By day, Soh joins forces with the villagers to prepare for an impending battle. When darkness looms, Soh, the villagers, and Yoshiro confront the Seethe and the Festering Seethe, even more powerful enemies infused with the power of the stolen masks. Harness the power of Tsuba guards, wield dance-like sword techniques, adapt to constantly changing battle conditions, and take advantage of the different villager roles in order to cleanse the mountain. Various roles include:

Woodcutters – Strong villagers who excel at close-range combat.

– Strong villagers who excel at close-range combat. Archers – Villagers with great accuracy and precision who fight from a distance with their bow and arrows.

– Villagers with great accuracy and precision who fight from a distance with their bow and arrows. Ascetics – Enchanting villagers who use spells to restrain the Seethe.

