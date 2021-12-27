Captain Tsubasa: Dream Team Has A New Dream Championship Winner

Throughout the month of December, KLab crowned a brand new Captain Tsubasa: Dream Team Dream Championship Winner. The tournament was comprised of several players from around the world including Italy, Japan, Hong Kong, Taiwan, Argentina, the United States, Iran, Kuwait, and Algeria. All of which faced off in a totally online tournament for the championship. The first place American block regional qualifier winner CR7 faces off against the first place East Asia block winner 黄金世代★小劉 (Shoryu), and in the end, 黄金世代★小劉 (Shoryu) ended up becoming the new champion. We have the rundown below along with notes on the 2022 championship.

黄金世代★小劉 (Shoryu) received a video letter from Captain Tsubasa's original author Yoichi Takahashi along with a special illustration from the author. The winner also received other rewards such as an exclusive in-game badge and championship trophy.

Dream Championship 2022

Along with the early announcement of next year's tournament, a new participation system was introduced for Dream Championship 2022. Director Kimoto made an appearance at the end of the tournament announcing the special news in development for Dream Championship. Dream Championship 2022 was announced alongside a brand new rating system that would begin in February 2022. This system will use calculations based on the monthly rank matches, cup matches, and league results to grant those ranked in the top the ability to participate in Dream Championship 2022.