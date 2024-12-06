Posted in: eFootball, Games, Konami, Video Games | Tagged: Captain Tsubasa

Captain Tsubasa Joins eFootball In Latest Collaboration

eFootball has a special collaboration happening right now, as characters from the popular Captain Tsubasa manga are in the game

Article Summary Experience the excitement of Captain Tsubasa in eFootball's limited-time collaboration event with Konami.

Unlock unique avatars by completing challenges in eFootball featuring Captain Tsubasa characters.

Compete in Time Attack and Daily Bonus events to earn exclusive in-game rewards and collectibles.

Explore new illustrations by Yoichi Takahashi and cross-over cards with soccer stars in eFootball.

Konami has teamed up with Yoichi Takahashi for a brand new collaboration, as they have brought the characters from Captain Tsubasa into eFootball for a limited time. For the next few weeks, you'll see iconic characters take the field in all of their glorious animated form, with some special events and collectibles to snag while it's running. We have more info about the event from the developers below.

Captain Tsubasa Collaboration

There will be multiple events in eFootball during the campaign period. In the Time Attack Event, users can control characters from Captain Tsubasa, such as Tsubasa Ozora himself and Taro Misaki. They will compete against the clock to reach the goal. At each stage, users will collect 'pieces' that come together to complete a piece of Captain Tsubasa artwork. These can lead to users acquiring unique avatars for their profiles in addition to various in-game items gathered as well. In the Daily Bonus, users can control the anime characters to score penalty kicks and earn rewards. A total of ten Captain Tsubasa characters will be available to use at random, including Tsubasa Ozora, Kojiro Hyuga, and Hikaru Matsuyama.

Yoichi Takahashi, the author of Captain Tsubasa, drew brand new illustrations for both eFootball ambassadors Lionel Messi and Takefusa Kubo. In the drawings, both players are wearing eFootball original uniforms inspired by the "Nankatsu Junior High School" from the original comic. By completing other events, users can also obtain cross-over cards with characters and real-life players, including Hikaru Matsuyama x Joshua Kimmich and Ryo Ishizaki x Dayot Upamecano.

eFootball

eFootball was the rebranding of Konami's popular gaming series PES. The change marked a great leap forward as the branding changed alongside the addition of a new football game engine, advancements in gameplay, and the remodeling of the title as 'free-to-play' across all compatible devices. eFootball is an ever-evolving platform with over 800 million downloads worldwide to date.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!