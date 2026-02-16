Posted in: Assemble Entertainment, Games, Video Games | Tagged: Card Corner, Conradical Games

Card Corner To Receive Free Demo For Steam Next Fest

You can try out the new game Card Corner as the game has been given a free demo as part of Steam Next Fest coming next week

Article Summary Card Corner demo available free on Steam for Next Fest, ahead of its March 9, 2026 release.

Idle card game blends poker mechanics with incremental deckbuilding and passive progression.

Customizable, unobtrusive window lets you multitask while Card Corner runs silently in the background.

Progress at your own pace, unlock upgrades, and reshape your deck with meaningful long-term rewards.

Developer Conradical Games and publisher Assemble Entertainment have released a free demo for their upcoming game, Card Corner. This is an idle card game that sits in the corner of your screen, letting you play when you feel like it as you do other tasks throughout the day. The demo is out ahead of Steam Next Fest, as the full game will eventually be released on March 9, 2026.

Card Corner

Card Corner is a poker-inspired game that combines Idle progression, Incremental growth systems, and Deckbuilder mechanics into a relaxing experience designed to run quietly in the corner of your screen. While you work, browse, or play other games, Card Corner continues to progress in the background, offering satisfying long-term development in short, stress-free sessions. Poker hands are drawn automatically over time, earning chips that fuel your progress. Players can upgrade cards, modify their deck, collect powerful loot, and discover synergistic builds that grow stronger the longer they play.

Card Corner supports both passive and active playstyles. You can let the game run on its own, allowing your strategy to unfold naturally, or jump in at any time to fine-tune your deck and optimize your performance. There are no timers, no pressure, and no rush. Progression happens entirely at your own pace. As you play, you gain XP, level up, and unlock meaningful rewards such as deck modifications, permanent upgrades, and hand bonuses. Every choice shapes your build in new ways.

Players can also reset their run to earn Ascendium, a special currency that unlocks powerful cross-ascension upgrades. These upgrades permanently strengthen future runs, making long-term progression feel rewarding whether you play actively or let the game idle in the background. Designed to be unobtrusive, Card Corner runs in a small, fully resizable and repositionable window, allowing you to multitask without interruption. The experience can be customized to match your preferred playstyle, whether you enjoy optimizing efficiency or experimenting with new strategies.

