Pokémon TCG Reveals V Heroes Tins For Spring 2022

A new wave of Pokémon TCG tins have been revealed. The V Heroes Tins series will include three different versions including previously released cards from Sword & Shield – Evolving Skies. Let's get into the details.

The tins will be released in Europe using the above format while American collectors will receive the same cards and the same focus Pokémon but a different shape. These are likely to retail for $24.99 and will include five Pokémon TCG booster packs. We cannot confirm any of the packs included in the tin, but it is being released on April 8th, 2022 which puts it after the release of Sword & Shield – Brilliant Stars.

As far as the promo cards, these are not Black Star Promos. The three cards featuring Espeon V, Sylveon V, and Umbreon V are no different from the same that can be pulled in packs of Sword & Shield – Evolving Skies.

This is just one of many products set to come out during the first half of 2022. Other upcoming Pokémon TCG products include:

Sword & Shield – Brilliant Stars Build & Battle Boxes will be released as part of the pre-release weekend and will come with four Sword & Shield – Brilliant Stars booster packs and one of four possible SWSH Black Star Promos. February 25th: Sword & Shield – Brilliant Stars booster boxes and packs Sword & Shield – Brilliant Stars Elite Trainer Box Sword & Shield – Brilliant Stars 3-pack blister Sword & Shield – Brilliant Stars 1-pack blister

Pokémon TCG Collector's Bundle: Features Rowlet, Cyndaquil, and Oshawott which will likely be SWSH Black Star Promos. April 8th: Lucario VSTAR Premium Collection: Features Lucario VSTAR SWSH Black Star Promo, Lucario V Full Art SWSH Black Star Promo, six booster packs. Morpeko VUNION Special Collection: Features Morpeko VUNION SWSH Black Star Promos (four pieces total making up a single image). Sinnoh Stars Mini Tins: Tin art features Piplip, Turtwig, Chimchar, Rilou, and Munchlax and comes with two booster packs.

