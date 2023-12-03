Posted in: Card Games, Games, Pokémon TCG, Tabletop | Tagged: Charizard, Obsidian Flames, pokemon, pokemon cards

Cards Of Pokémon TCG: Obsidian Flames Part 17: Tera Charizard Ex

There are four versions of the Tera Charizard ex in Pokémon TCG: Obsidian Flames and they make up the top four slots in the set.

Article Summary Exploring Tera Charizard ex, the gem of Pokémon TCG: Obsidian Flames set.

New Scarlet & Violet era brings silver borders and guaranteed holos in packs.

Obsidian Flames introduces Tera types, with Dark-type Tera Charizard leading.

Artist 5ban Graphics illustrates the striking versions of Tera Charizard ex.

With Sword & Shield officially concluded, the Scarlet & Violet era of the Pokémon TCG kicked off in March 2023 with a focus on the ninth generation of Pokémon games and the new region: Paldea. It all began with the Scarlet & Violet base set, which introduced major, lasting changes to the hobby. Now, the borders of the cards have become silver, matching the Japanese releases. Another major change is that now, each pack culminates in at least a holo-rare and two reverse holos. The major mechanic of this era is the lowercase ex, which features a double holographic pattern of a horizontal shine and a starry sparkle. Full Art exs now use a green, foil outline around the Pokémon. The Secret Rare section of expansions going forward features Full Arts, Illustration Rares and Special Illustration Rare exs, Full Art Trainers, Special Illustration Rare Trainers, and Gold Hyper Rares. On August 11, 2023, the Pokémon TCG released the third set of this era, Scarlet & Violet – Obsidian Flames, which introduced Tera Pokémon with a Tera type differing from their base type. The chase card is a Dark-type Tera Charizard ex. In today's installment of this Scarlet & Violet – Obsidian Flames art spotlight, we take a look at the first of those Tera Charizard ex cards.

The gem of Obsidian Flames is, of course, the Dark-type Tera Charizard ex. It comes in four versions: standard Tera ex, Full Art Tera ex, Special Illustration Rare Tera ex, and Gold Hyper Rare Tera ex. Artist 5ban Graphics, one of the main contributors of Ultra Rares (or Double Rares as they are now called across the various language iterations of the hobby), illustrates this roaring beast. Note that on Tera Pokémon ex like this where the typing differs, the Energy needed for the attacks remains true to the original typing while the weakness typing switches to the Tera type. This is the most affordable of the Tera Charizard ex cards in this set, currently holding a market value of $12.73. The top four cards of this set are all the various versions of this card, with this being the fourth.

Stay tuned for the journey through this special set as we continue to spotlight the cards and artwork of Pokémon TCG: Scarlet & Violet – Obsidian Flames. Next time, the spotlight continues with the standard section of the set. You can read more about this iconic trading card game right here at Bleeding Cool.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!