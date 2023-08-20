Posted in: Card Games, Games, Pokémon TCG, Tabletop | Tagged: Paldea, pokemon, pokemon cards, Scarlet & Violet

Cards Of Pokémon TCG: Scarlet & Violet Part 69: Penny Illustration

Our spotlight series on the cards of Pokémon TCG: Scarlet & Violet continues with a Special Illustration Rare featuring the mysterious Penny.

The Scarlet & Violet era of the Pokémon TCG has begun. With Sword & Shield officially concluded, the Scarlet & Violet era kicked off in March 2023 with a focus on the ninth generation of Pokémon games and the new region: Paldea. It all began with the Scarlet & Violet base set, which was officially released in the United States on March 31st, 2023. This set introduced major, lasting changes to the hobby. Now, the borders of the cards have become silver, matching the Japanese releases. Another major change is that now each pack culminates in at least a holo-rare and two reverse holos. The major mechanic of this era is the lowercase ex, which features a double holographic pattern of a horizontal shine and a starry sparkle. Full Art exs now use a green, foil outline around the Pokémon. The Secret Rare section of expansions going forward features Full Arts, Illustration Rares and Special Illustration Rare exs, Full Art Trainers, Special Illustration Rare Trainers, and Gold Hyper Rares. In today's installment of this Scarlet & Violet base set spotlight, let's take a look at a card featuring one of the most dynamic characters from the games on which this set is based.

Penny is one of the new breakout characters, so it does surprise me that this card isn't more valuable in the secondary market. I thought it would've been even more of a chase than the Miriam Special Illustration Rare, but Miriam takes the crown. On this card, the mysterious Penny is illustrated here in a warm, sunlit academic setting by OKACHEKE. OKACHEKE has been contributing to the Pokémon TCG since Sword & Shield – Chilling Reign. Some of their more memorable cards include Ice Rider Calyrex Alt Art from Sword & Shield – Chilling Reign, Alcremie Character Rare from Sword & Shield – Brilliant Stars, and Flareon VMAX Alt Art, which showed up as a SWSH Promo in December 2021.

Stay tuned for the journey through this special set as we continue to spotlight the cards and artwork of Pokémon TCG: Scarlet & Violet. Next time, the spotlight continues with the Secret Rare section of the set. You can read more about this iconic trading card game right here at Bleeding Cool.

