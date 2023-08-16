Posted in: Card Games, Games, Pokémon TCG, Tabletop | Tagged: Iron Treads, pokemon, pokemon cards, Scarlet & Violet

Cards of Pokémon TCG: Scarlet & Violet Pt 65: Iron Treads Illustration

Pokémon TCG brought on KEIICHIRO ITO, artist of Umbreon VMAX Alt Art, for the Iron Treads Special Illustration Rare from Scarlet & Violet.

The Scarlet & Violet era of the Pokémon TCG has begun. With Sword & Shield officially concluded, the Scarlet & Violet era kicked off in March 2023 with a focus on the ninth generation of Pokémon games and the new region: Paldea. It all began with the Scarlet & Violet base set which was officially released in the United States on March 31st, 2023. This set introduced major, lasting changes to the hobby. Now, the borders of the cards have become silver, matching the Japanese releases. Another major change is that now each pack culminates in at least a holo-rare and two reverse holos. The major mechanic of this era is the lowercase ex, which features a double holographic pattern of a horizontal shine and a starry sparkle. Full Art exs now use a green, foil outline around the Pokémon. Secret Rare section of expansions going forward features Full Arts, Illustration Rares and Special Illustration Rare exs, Full Art Trainers, Special Illustration Rare Trainers, and Gold Hyper Rares. In today's installment of this Scarlet & Violet base set spotlight, let's take a look at yet another Special Illustration Rare from the set featuring one of the first appearances of a Paradox Pokémon.

As we discussed in the previews of the standard Iron Treads ex, this is a Paradox Pokémon. This kind of Pokémon is relative to a modern species from either the distant future or the distant past. Iron Treads is, of course, a Donphan relative from the distant future. This Special Art Rare by KEIICHIRO ITO leans into the futuristic aspects of Iron Treads here with an image that could easily be the cover of an intense sci-fi novel. ITO has been with the Pokémon TCG since Sun & Moon – Unified Minds, contributing memorable cards, including perhaps the definitive card of the entire Sword & Shield era: the Umbreon VMAX Alternate Art from Evolving Skies. This card is thankfully nowhere near as high in value as that Umbreon when it comes to the secondary market.

Stay tuned for the journey through this special set as we continue to spotlight the cards and artwork of Pokémon TCG: Scarlet & Violet. Next time, the spotlight continues with the Secret Rare section of the set. You can read more about this iconic trading card game right here at Bleeding Cool.

