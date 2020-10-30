Carrion Will Be Getting A Soundtrack Release On Vinyl

Some horror music news for you today as the Devolver Digital game Carrion will be getting a soundtrack release onto vinyl. Materia Collective will be releasing the entire game soundtrack, composed by Cris Velasco, and with help from developer Phobia Game Studio. Velasco's 25-track album will be every fans haunting dreams as they aim to capture the "creeping dread and otherworldly terror with darkly atmospheric music punctuated by moments of violent intensity". The soundtrack will have two versions: a standard edition and a deluxe edition. Both of which come with specially designed vinyl that appears to be filled with blood. You have a two-week window to order them, followed by both versions shipping out on November 20th. You can read more about the soundtrack itself below.

"The score to Carrion is unlike anything I've written before," says Cris Velasco. "While there are still melodic moments of grandeur and even beauty, the majority of the score is quite dystopian. You play as the monster in this reverse horror game. No one gets out alive, and the music won't let you forget. The score is the monster's inner dialogue. It should fill you with dread, helplessness, and the feeling that an unknowable malevolent entity could take you at any moment." Velasco has contributed to some of the world's biggest video game franchises including Fortnite, Resident Evil, Overwatch, Bloodborne, Darksiders, Assassin's Creed, Warhammer, Borderlands, Mass Effect and God of War, and scored television series such as HULU's Dimension 404 and Freakish. Though he's a prolific and versatile composer, he excels at creating horror soundscapes, and the Carrion original soundtrack makes full use of his talents. He is also a passionate art collector, curating unique dark and surrealist art exhibitions in LA and Chicago including 'Wunderkammer' celebrating eclectic and visionary artwork from Clive Barker, and 'From The Depths' showcasing paintings paying homage to H.P. Lovecraft.