Cat & Ghostly Road Receives Console Release Date

Sometimes You have revealed they will publish Cat & Ghostly Road, as they have confirmed a release date for all three consoles.

Article Summary Cat & Ghostly Road console release set for March 6 on Xbox, PS, and Switch.

Atmospheric indie game by BOV lets you explore a ghostly realm as a cat.

Engage in unique quests and interactions with a variety of characters.

Immersive gameplay with no backtracking and memorable, diverse scenes.

Indie game developer BOV and publisher Sometimes You have confirmed that they will bring the game Cat & Ghostly Road over to consoles this year. The game has already been out on PC since 2020, giving you an atmospheric point-and-click quest where you play a white cat going off into the world of ghosts and demons on an exceptional journey. Now console players will have a chance to experience that for themselves as the game will launch for Xbox, PlayStation, and Nintendo Switch on March 6.

Cat & Ghostly Road

Cat & Ghostly Road is quest-driven and you will interact with a large number of characters through dialogues and by using items from the inventory. There are quite a few diverse characters, and among the key characters, it's important to mention the cat-girl, where you will gain a new and interesting mechanic. The main goal is to free the soul of the cat's human friend from the demon's captivity. You need to solve numerous tasks along the way: help a carp, find the dead flower, locate a skull for a ghost, drive away rats from an old ship, and retrieve a phoenix feather. There are many varied tasks, and the cat/you will need cunning and special abilities, which are gradually acquired throughout the journey.

Cat & Ghostly Road is designed in such a way that you can't skip any landscape. While some locations can be revisited, once the player progresses further, they lose the opportunity to go back. The storyline remains unchanged, but the game features a variety of diverse scenes. Some of the most memorable locations include the "Garden of Souls," where one of the main scenes takes place, the "Spirit Cemetery," a meditative walk through the "Pearl Tree," and the "Ghostly Bazaar," where you can encounter amazing characters. Plus a few more that gamers will find!!!

