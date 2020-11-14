CATAN 25th Anniversary Edition Released For The Holidays

CATAN Studio and Asmodee have released the CATAN 25th Anniversary Edition this week in time for people to snag for the holidays. Ever since the game came out in 1995, it's been a hit along with all of the different versions of it that have come out over the years. Now you can revisit the classic with this version, which includes the iconic CATAN base game, 5-6 player extension, custom dice, iridescent player pieces, and more. Basically, this version of the game is designed to give those who have played it over the years a new experience, while also giving those who have never tried it an awesome introduction. Not to mention the extensions giving people a chance to bring in more players to create a new way of playing. You can read more about the release below, which you can get via their website and Amazon for $80.

More than 32 million copies of CATAN games have been sold in more than 40 languages worldwide. Its iconic modular board made up of hexagonal tiles offers complete variability, meaning players never play the same game twice. It hits a sweet spot of being approachable and easy to learn, while also offering enough depth for years of strategic exploration. "We have heard so many stories of families coming together over games of CATAN, finding moments of joy during a distressing time in our history," said Pete Fenlon, CEO of CATAN Studio. "We are honored to introduce so many new gamers to the wide and wonderful world of tabletop games — there is probably no better way to celebrate 25 years than that." The 25th Anniversary Edition contains: The classic and award-winning CATAN base game

CATAN 5-6 player extension

Scenario – Helpers of CATAN

New sorting trays for resource and development cards

Special iridescent player pieces

Custom dice

Two packs of Gamegenic™ card sleeves