CCP Games Unveils The EVE Fanfest 2023 Dates

CCP Games have officially announced the date for EVE Fanfest 2023, as the celebration of all things EVE Online will happen next September. The event is scheduled to take place in Reykjavík, Iceland from September 21st-23rd, 2023. This latest event not only returns to bring a public forum but will celebrate the game's 20th anniversary, giving players a look at what they have planned for the franchise on multiple levels. The full rundown has not been revealed yet, as they will push more of that info out over the next few months. But you can check out the trailer and more from the announcement below.

"Fanfest 2023 will be the biggest celebration of EVE yet. EVE will live forever, but will only turn twenty once," said CCP Creative Director Bergur Finnbogason. "We're giving the community an extraordinary experience, reflecting on what this universe has given us, and showing our commitment to making EVE live on forever. EVE is entering its third decade strong, and we have no plans of slowing down. The game's future has never been brighter with the recent Uprising expansion and continued EVE Evolved updates. Our community continues to inspire us, and we couldn't be more grateful for their efforts over the last twenty years."

"Join CCP and fellow pilots in the land of fire and ice as EVE Online celebrates twenty years on its journey into forever. Early-bird tickets start at $159 USD until sold out. Afterward, standard tickets will be available for $295 USD. EVE Fanfest 2023 celebrations include:

Presentations, panels, and immersive experiences featuring EVE developers and players.

Fleet Up with alliances or corporations.

Meet and greet EVE player luminaries and developers through a star-gazing Aurora Borealis excursion, nature and city tours, and the charity dinner.

Celebrations with space friends and enemies.

The epic pub crawl and the legendary Party at the Top of the World."