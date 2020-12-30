CD Projekt Red Say It Will Defend Itself In Cyberpunk 2077 Lawsuit

In response to the recent lawsuit filed against the company over Cyberpunk 2077, CD Projekt Red issued a statement on the matter. You can read the full statement below, but the shorthand is that the company intends to defend itself in court, with one of the primary factors being that the lawsuit doesn't specify a quantity for the damages. The lawsuit was filed yesterday by a group of investors who claim the company misled them about the state of the game as its release date was being pushed back. As we stated yesterday when we reported it, the lawsuit was filed in California and it's going to take a while for it to wind its way through the system before we hear anything more. The company stating it will defend itself is pretty much par for the course when it comes to legalities of this nature, but aside from possible online jousting, there's very little that can be done from here until its seen by a judge.

The Management Board of CD PROJEKT S.A. with a registered office in Warsaw (hereinafter referred to as "the Company") hereby announces that earlier today it received confirmation from a law firm cooperating with the Company that a civil class action lawsuit had been filed in the United States District Court for the Central District of California by a law firm acting on behalf of a group of holders of securities traded in the USA under the ticker symbols "OTGLY" and "OTGLF" and based on Company shares. The plaintiffs call for the court to adjudicate whether the actions undertaken by the Company and members of its Management Board in connection with the release of Cyberpunk 2077 constituted a violation of federal laws, i.a. by misleading investors and, consequently, causing them to incur damages. The complaint does not specify the quantity of damages sought. The Company will undertake vigorous action to defend itself against any such claims.