Celebrity D&D Players Revealed For Special PAX Online Panel

This morning, Manticore Games revealed their special celebrity panel lineup for a D&D game happening during PAX Online. The company is already hosting a special Dungeons & Dragons contest during the event, where you have a chance to win some prized by building the ultimate dungeon using their Core software. Now it appears they're going to put all of the winning entries to the test in the ultimate game of celebrity dungeon crawl. The winning maps will be used in the game during the panel for the celebrities participants to make their way through. Which is a nice bonus for all of the people who won the contest. What's more, all of the playable D&D content revealed during the panel, including the contest winners and celebrity-inspired dungeons, will be accessible for free on the Core platform through portals in a special D&D hub world.

So who exactly will be participating in this very special panel? Here is the list of celebrities who will be diving into this D&D game.

Deborah Ann Woll (Relics & Rarities, True Blood, Daredevil)

Jerry Holkins (Acquisitions Incorporated, Penny Arcade)

Reggie Watts (The Late, Late Show with James Cordon, Comedy Bang! Bang!)

Sam Riegel (Critical Role)

Todd Kenreck – Moderator (D&D Beyond)

Xavier Woods (WWE, UpUpDownDown)

They will also be joined by special guests from Manticore Games, who we're guessing will be involved in presenting the dungeons and talking about how they were created during the panel. As to when all of this will take place, the game is happening on September 15th, 2020, from 12:30-1:30pm PDT. If you'd like to learn more about the contest and the kind of content you might get to see during the event, you can read up more about it here. Until then, here's a quick trailer for this panel!