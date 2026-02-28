Posted in: Games, Video Games | Tagged: Celestial Return, Metaphor Games, Shoreline Games

Celestial Return Receives An Early May Launch Date

After months of teasing and a successful free demo for Steam Next Fest, Celestial Return has been confirmed for a full launch this May

Article Summary Celestial Return launches early May on Steam after months of teasers and a popular Next Fest demo.

Play as Detective Howard in a story-driven sci-fi adventure set in the gritty Netherveil City.

Unique gameplay loop uses dice as currency, weapons, and vital resources in branching narratives.

Hand-drawn visuals, player-driven choices, and cosmic horror elevate this indie noir experience.

Indie game developer Metaphor Games and publisher Shoreline Games confirmed this week that Celestial Return will be released this May. The game has been teased for months already, and the team even released a Steam Next Fest demo this week to show it off, which we now know was a prelude to the launch reveal. Enjoy the latest trailer here as the game will arrive on Steam on May 7, 2026.

Celestial Return

Celestial Return is a story-rich, boldly stylized sci-fi adventure where dice are your bullets, your bribes, and your last breath. Don the well-worn loafers of Detective Howard, a man with nothing left to lose, as he traverses the neon-washed streets of the decaying Netherveil City, where its corpses are clawing back to life and horrors loom in the shadows. You will investigate a string of suicides that reek of cosmic horror and corporate corruption, where your only tools are your rusted badge, a loud-mouthed sentient rose, and a pocketful of stolen dice.

Doomed Gameplay Loop: Earn and spend your dice while leveling up your own personality, to gain the edge needed to survive conversational combat. It's sometimes violent, but always desperate.

Earn and spend your dice while leveling up your own personality, to gain the edge needed to survive conversational combat. It's sometimes violent, but always desperate. Simple Currency: Dice aren't just tools. They're oxygen. Earn 'em, spend 'em, lose 'em. Hoard them too long, and opportunities vanish. Roll recklessly, and resources burn.

Dice aren't just tools. They're oxygen. Earn 'em, spend 'em, lose 'em. Hoard them too long, and opportunities vanish. Roll recklessly, and resources burn. Welcome the Crossroads: Discover a vast sci-fi story, rich with twists, turns, mind-bending crossroads, and a branching narrative fully shaped by your decisions.

Discover a vast sci-fi story, rich with twists, turns, mind-bending crossroads, and a branching narrative fully shaped by your decisions. Sounds & Visuals to Bleed For: Immerse yourself in a completely hand-drawn world where manga's precision meets the raw nerve of American comics

Immerse yourself in a completely hand-drawn world where manga's precision meets the raw nerve of American comics Choices Matter: Your choices are the weapons and your mind the battlefield. Decide the outcome with each small step. Just remember: Intelligence picks locks in silence. Virtue pleads for mercy. Foolishness laughs at the abyss.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!