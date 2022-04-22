Chained Echoes Will Be Released Sometime In Q4 2022

Indie publisher Deck13 revealed today that they will be releasing their upcoming RPG Chained Echoes sometime in Q4 2022. Developed by Matthias Linda, this is a modern title with an old-school feel to it. The artwork will remind you of titles like Stardew Valley, but the mechanics will take you back to the SNES era of RPGs. You and your party will venture forth into mystical lands, battle monsters and strange beasts long forgotten, and attempt to bring peace to a world that has been at each other's throats for ages. Enjoy the trailer below as we wait to hear more about what looks like an amazing title!

Take up your sword, channel your magic or board your Mech. Chained Echoes is a 16-bit SNES style RPG set in a fantasy world where dragons are as common as piloted mechanical suits. Follow a group of heroes as they explore a land filled to the brim with charming characters, fantastic landscapes and vicious foes. Can you bring peace to a continent where war has been waged for generations and betrayal lurks around every corner? Chained Echoes is a story-driven game where a group of heroes travel around the vast continent of Valandis to bring an end to the war between its three kingdoms. In the course of their journey, they will travel through a wide array of diverse landscapes spanning from wind-tanned plateaus and exotic archipelagos to sunken cities and forgotten dungeons.

No random encounters. Battles take place directly where you engaged the enemy. Give your character an order and he executes it immediately. No waiting involved. Valandis has been at war for several generations, manipulated by foolish tyrants. Can you put history back into the hands of man? Your choices will impact the fate of Valandis and its citizens. Sometimes your enemies will escape into the sky. What else to do than boarding your Mechs and burn them to ashes using your Laser Beam? You can freely switch between battling by foot or with your Mechs. Of course there is. And much more! The lands are diverse and highly intertwined. You can explore by foot, with the high speed of your mech or by calling your very own airship.