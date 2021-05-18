Changes Coming To Team GO Rocket In Pokémon GO

New Shiny Shadow Pokémon have come to Team GO Rocket encounters in Pokémon GO along with other changes made to these battles. Here is everything you need to know about these new changes and how they will work in the Luminous Legends Y event and beyond.

New Shadow Shinies:

There is a shift in the Team GO Rocket Leader Shadow Shinies. Note that these will be available from Balloons when the event starts in your time. However, Pokémon GO generally keeps the previous teams at Pokéstops for one day longer.

Arlo: Shiny Shadow Venonat

Cliff: Shiny Shadow Seedot

Sierra: Shiny Shadow Sneasel, which is the one returning species. It seems with the last two Shiny Shadow rotations that we will be getting two new and one returning Shiny Shadow per rotation.

New Shadows:

A new Fairy-type grunt which says "Check out my cute Pokémon" will include Snubbull.

This could be a mistake, but there have been reports of Shiny Shadow Grimer from Grunts. The last time a Shadow Pokémon could be caught as a Shiny from a Grunt was during the debut of Shiny Shadow Lapras. There was a brief time where both Grunts and Sierra had Lapras, until Niantic fixed this. While this is likely an error like that, we cannot yet confirm.

Other new Shadows include: Poochyena, Electrike, Maukhita, Starly, Tangela, Horsea, Skorupi.

An earlier datamine included this entire list plus Torchic and Bidoof, so it is possible that they are available but not yet reported.

12 KM Strange Egg changes:

Deino has been made more common in 12 KM Strange Eggs and is now the same level of rarity as Sandile, Qwilfish, and Skorupi.

Pancham has been added to 12 KM Strange Eggs.

Other Team GO Rocket changes in Pokémon GO: