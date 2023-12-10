Posted in: Games, Mobile Games, Niantic, Pokémon GO | Tagged: Adamant Time, chansey, pokemon, Timeless Travels
Chansey Raid Guide For Pokémon GO: Adamant Time Event
Chansey may have unusually high defense, but this Raid Guide will help you defeat this Kanto species in Pokémon GO Raids.
Article Summary
- Take on Chansey in Pokémon GO's Adamant Time event with top counters.
- Defeat this Tier Three Raid Boss solo or bring along friends for backup.
- Optimize your chances with top move sets and maximize your Pokémon's CP.
- Boost your catch rate with Circle Lock Technique and Golden Razz Berries.
A new season titled Timeless Travel has begun in Pokémon GO. This Hisui-focused season begins with an Ice-, Steel-, and Dragon-focused December 2023. This month, we have the return of the Unova Dragons to Tier Five Raids, Steel- and Ice-type Megas, and special Raid Day events featuring Hisuian Pokémon. Today's raid guide for Pokémon GO players will help you assemble a team to take down Chansey in Tier Three Raids during the Adamant Time event starting soon. Let's get into it.
Top Chansey Counters
Pokebattler, which calculates all possible combinations of Pokémon and moves, lists the top ten Chansey counters as such:
- Terrakion: Double Kick, Sacred Sword
- Shadow Regigigas: Fighting-type Hidden Power, Giga Impact
- Mega Blaziken: Counter, Focus Blast
- Shadow Machamp: Counter, Dynamic Punch
- Mega Lopunny: Double Kick, Focus Blast
- Pheromosa: Low Kick, Focus Blast
- Keldeo: Low Kick, Sacred Sword
- Mega Alakazam: Counter, Focus Blast
- Shadow Alakazam: Counter, Focus Blast
- Shadow Blaziken: Counter, Focus Blast
It is recommended to power up your counters as much as possible, but creating that amount of strong Shadow Pokémon with their moves unlocked is a tall order for even the most practiced players. Here are ten additional non-Shadow and non-Mega counters that can help take down Chansey with efficiency.
- Lucario: Counter, Aura Sphere
- Conkeldurr: Counter, Dynamic Punch
- Blaziken: Counter, Focus Blast
- Hariyama: Counter, Dynamic Punch
- Hawlucha: Low Kick, Flying Press
- Breloom: Counter, Dynamic Punch
- Machamp: Counter, Dynamic Punch
- Alakazam: Counter, Focus Blast
- Sirfetch'd: Counter, Close Combat
- Galarian Zapdos: Counter, Close Combat
How Many Trainers Are Needed?
Chansey can be defeated with one trainer, but if you cannot guarantee the top counters with maxed-out CP and the best moves, your best bet is to make sure you have two or more players. Using the Circle Lock Technique to guarantee Great or Excellent throws, along with Golden Razz Berries, is the best way to catch Pokémon.
Shiny Odds
The Shiny rate for Chansey is thought to be slightly boosted at about one in 300.
Happy raiding, fellow trainers! Be sure to check back on Bleeding Cool for daily updates on all things Pokémon GO.