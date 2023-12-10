Posted in: Games, Mobile Games, Niantic, Pokémon GO | Tagged: Adamant Time, chansey, pokemon, Timeless Travels

Chansey Raid Guide For Pokémon GO: Adamant Time Event

Chansey may have unusually high defense, but this Raid Guide will help you defeat this Kanto species in Pokémon GO Raids.

Article Summary Take on Chansey in Pokémon GO's Adamant Time event with top counters.

Defeat this Tier Three Raid Boss solo or bring along friends for backup.

Optimize your chances with top move sets and maximize your Pokémon's CP.

Boost your catch rate with Circle Lock Technique and Golden Razz Berries.

A new season titled Timeless Travel has begun in Pokémon GO. This Hisui-focused season begins with an Ice-, Steel-, and Dragon-focused December 2023. This month, we have the return of the Unova Dragons to Tier Five Raids, Steel- and Ice-type Megas, and special Raid Day events featuring Hisuian Pokémon. Today's raid guide for Pokémon GO players will help you assemble a team to take down Chansey in Tier Three Raids during the Adamant Time event starting soon. Let's get into it.

Top Chansey Counters

Pokebattler, which calculates all possible combinations of Pokémon and moves, lists the top ten Chansey counters as such:

Terrakion: Double Kick, Sacred Sword

Shadow Regigigas: Fighting-type Hidden Power, Giga Impact

Mega Blaziken: Counter, Focus Blast

Shadow Machamp: Counter, Dynamic Punch

Mega Lopunny: Double Kick, Focus Blast

Pheromosa: Low Kick, Focus Blast

Keldeo: Low Kick, Sacred Sword

Mega Alakazam: Counter, Focus Blast

Shadow Alakazam: Counter, Focus Blast

Shadow Blaziken: Counter, Focus Blast

It is recommended to power up your counters as much as possible, but creating that amount of strong Shadow Pokémon with their moves unlocked is a tall order for even the most practiced players. Here are ten additional non-Shadow and non-Mega counters that can help take down Chansey with efficiency.

Lucario: Counter, Aura Sphere

Conkeldurr: Counter, Dynamic Punch

Blaziken: Counter, Focus Blast

Hariyama: Counter, Dynamic Punch

Hawlucha: Low Kick, Flying Press

Breloom: Counter, Dynamic Punch

Machamp: Counter, Dynamic Punch

Alakazam: Counter, Focus Blast

Sirfetch'd: Counter, Close Combat

Galarian Zapdos: Counter, Close Combat

How Many Trainers Are Needed?

Chansey can be defeated with one trainer, but if you cannot guarantee the top counters with maxed-out CP and the best moves, your best bet is to make sure you have two or more players. Using the Circle Lock Technique to guarantee Great or Excellent throws, along with Golden Razz Berries, is the best way to catch Pokémon.

Shiny Odds

The Shiny rate for Chansey is thought to be slightly boosted at about one in 300.

Happy raiding, fellow trainers! Be sure to check back on Bleeding Cool for daily updates on all things Pokémon GO.

