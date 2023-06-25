Posted in: Daedalic Entertainment, Games, Video Games | Tagged: Core Engage, Daedalic Entertainment, New Cycle

Check Out The Recent New Cycle Gameplay Trailer

Watch the most recent trailer for New Cycle as there's still time to play a free demo of the game during Steam Next Fest this month.

Daedalic Entertainment recently released a new trailer for their upcoming game New Cycle, as they showed off more of the gameplay to come. Developed by Core Engage, the team recently launched a free demo of the game during Steam Next Fest, giving players a chance to experience the post-apocalyptic base builder for themselves. In case you haven't had a chance to check it out, the game will throw you into the aftermath of a devastating solar flare hitting Earth. It will be up to you to lead a colony of survivors as you build a small fort into a thriving metropolis, all while attempting to ward off threats from all sides and continue to survive in the toughest of times. Enjoy the most recent trailer down below as you can still play the demo until the end of tomorrow.

"New Cycle is the first project from Core Engage, a team of innovative developers who seek to bring new life to the colony survival genre by iterating on its cornerstones, both narratively and mechanically. The game takes place in a near post-apocalyptic future. After the Earth got hit by a severe solar flare, the planet's magnetic field collapsed, temperatures began to rise, the equator turned into a desert and humanity crumbled. The only habitable zone left is the Northern Hemisphere where the player creates a settlement that will save humanity and nature. To keep the settlement alive, players must gather vital resources, make tough decisions and manage relationships with neighboring settlements, as they work to uncover lost technologies and overcome obstacles of the post-apocalypse. Regardless of player designs and decisions, nature marches on; the eroded atmosphere of the New World presents fickle cycles and destructive events that add dynamic challenges to the game. Players will need to contend with natural and political threats in order for their settlement to survive."

