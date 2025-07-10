Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: Chief Surgeon Simulator, RingZero Game Studio

Chief Surgeon Simulator Announced For PC & Consoles

Do you have what it takes to become the best surgeon around? You can put that to the test in the new game Chief Surgeon Simulator

Article Summary Chief Surgeon Simulator lets you perform surgery and manage your own hospital in a hybrid simulation.

Play in either dramatic Story Mode or flexible Sandbox Mode for limitless hospital-building fun.

Experience authentic surgical procedures inspired by input from real-world surgeons and medical staff.

Your reputation grows as you deliver care, unlocking upgrades, staff, and new hospital departments.

Indie game developer and publisher RingZero Game Studio has revealed their latest game today, as Chief Surgeon Simulator is in the works for PC and console. This is a new simulation game where they have meshed a few different genres together to create a unique career experience. The game will have you play the titular surgeon in a hospital where you are expected to be both a hands-on surgeon and the leader of the team and the hospital in general. Every decision you make matters both in the office and under the knife, as you attempt to be the best at both in some intense situations. The game has no release window, but our guess is we won't see it until 2026. For now, enjoy the announcement trailer!

Chief Surgeon Simulator

From the moment patients walk through the door, players oversee every step of their journey: triage, diagnosis, and, when necessary, first-person surgery. Meanwhile, you'll grow your hospital into a leading institution by managing staff, expanding departments, and investing in cutting-edge care and equipment. Choose between two game modes: a structured, narrative-driven Story Mode, or a flexible, open-ended Sandbox Mode where creativity and efficiency are your only limits. Where precision meets ambition — become the ultimate Chief Surgeon.

Key Features

Dual Role Gameplay

Perform surgeries and manage a thriving hospital — a hybrid simulation like no other.

Authentic Surgical Procedures

Diagnose patients, assign staff, or perform real-time operations designed with real-world surgeon input.

Full Hospital Oversight

Hire doctors, train them, expand departments, and upgrade your facility as you grow your reputation.

Two Game Modes

Story Mode: Follow a dramatic narrative across structured missions and evolving challenges.

Sandbox Mode: Build and manage your hospital with complete creative freedom.

Reputation System

Deliver great care to earn glowing reviews, which impact funding, upgrades, and growth.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!