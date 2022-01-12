Dragon Ball Super Previews Realm Of The Gods: Xeno Gohan, Goten

Bandai has started to show off cards from the next official The Dragon Ball Super Card Game expansion. The March 2022 set is the sixteenth main set and the seventh expansion under the Unison Warrior Series banner. The set, titled Realm of the Gods (with its full name being Unison Warrior Series BOOST – Realm of the Gods) focuses on the deities of Akira Toriyama's universe. Confirmed focuses of the set include the Tournament of Power, the Champa Saga, the Future Trunks Saga, and Xenoverse material including Trunks Xeno and Mechikabura. As Dragon Ball Super Card Game debuts artwork from this upcoming set, Bleeding Cool will offer a look into the upcoming cards from a collector's perspective.

The Black-colored section of this set, and every set under the Unison Warrior Series banner, focuses on the expanded Xenoverse of the Dragon Ball world that pulls a lot from the Super Dragon Ball Heroes promotional manga, anime, and arcade games. Outside of illegal streams and Wikipedia articles, there isn't much of a way to access this branch of Dragon Ball here in the United States, which actually makes DBSCG many fans' first exposure to this section of the non-canon expanded universe. Though, of course, those who played the Xenoverse video games will have an understanding of what the Time Patrol is.

However, there's simply a lot that American audiences don't see largely due to Super Dragon Ball Heroes not having an official release here in the States. While the fanbase of the DBSCG often gets annoyed when expanded universe characters get featured on major hits like the Supreme Kai of Time's SCR in this set, I do think it's cool that we get to see these alternate universe versions of iconic characters like Gohan and Goten here.

Stay tuned for more previews of Dragon Ball Super Card Game: Unison Warrior Series BOOST – Realm of the Gods. You can follow this series by clicking the Realm of the Gods tag right here.