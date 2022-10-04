Chivalry 2: King's Edition Arrives On Xbox Game Pass

Tripwire Interactive and Torn Banner Studios revealed details of Chivalry 2: King's Edition, which is now on Xbox Game Pass. The company actually put out an update for the game with the Reinforced content, which added a new map, several updates, and a new weapon. The King's Edition comes with its own set of additions and bonuses that are designed to get new players into the game immediately. We have detail to both from the company below as they are available to purchase and download right now.

Chivalry 2: King's Edition

Chivalry 2: King's Edition comes complete with exclusive cosmetic armor made famous by the fierce faction leaders from the original Chivalry: Medieval Warfare, along with the in-game and premium currency. Chivalry 2 players can also upgrade their edition of the game to the Chivalry 2: King's Edition for $9.99 from the Chivalry 2 Special Edition or $19.99 from the Chivalry 2 Base Game.

Rebel King's Armor and War Helmet: Don the legendary armor worn by General Malric at the Battle of Stoneshill.

Feydrid's Aegis Armor and War Crown: Fight for glory and honor with the Steward King Feydrid's royal set.

Duke's Talon and Kralle of Bridgetown Shields: Protect yourself with the Duke's Talon (Mason Shield) and Kralle of Bridgetown (Agathian Shield).

Surrender Flag Novelty Item: Live to fight another day with this novelty item, added to your spawn-in inventory.

1,000 Crowns + 5,000 Gold: Receive 1,000 Crowns (premium currency) and 5,000 Gold (earnable currency), used to unlock new armor, weapon appearances, and more!

Chivalry 2: Reinforced Content Update Key Features

New Map: Hippodrome (Team Deathmatch/Free-for-All) . Designed from the ground up to showcase the new mounted horse combat feature first introduced with the Chivalry 2: Tenosian Invasion content update, Hippodrome is set in an arena full of danger and peril with spike traps and flamethrowers – and features open spaces, providing lots of opportunities for horseback jousting and lance charges.

. Designed from the ground up to showcase the new mounted horse combat feature first introduced with the content update, Hippodrome is set in an arena full of danger and peril with spike traps and flamethrowers – and features open spaces, providing lots of opportunities for horseback jousting and lance charges. New Weapon: The Katars . The first dual-wielded weapon to join the world of Chivalry 2 , the katars are a matched pair of deadly, armor-piercing, daggers for swift close-range attacks. Designed for the Ambusher class, it is a very fast stab weapon that does not interrupt opponents. It also encourages the player wielding it to have good footwork and make use of dodges, as it has a very weak block. The katars make for an excellent engaging weapon, allowing Ambushers to get behind enemy lines and cut down heavily armored fighters with ease.

. The first dual-wielded weapon to join the world of , the katars are a matched pair of deadly, armor-piercing, daggers for swift close-range attacks. Designed for the Ambusher class, it is a very fast stab weapon that does not interrupt opponents. It also encourages the player wielding it to have good footwork and make use of dodges, as it has a very weak block. The katars make for an excellent engaging weapon, allowing Ambushers to get behind enemy lines and cut down heavily armored fighters with ease. Mounted Combat Map Updates: The Chivalry 2 community has been asking for more horseplay, so Torn Banner Studios has delivered, adding mounted horse combat existing maps The Raid on Aberfell (Team Objective) and The Siege of Rudhelm (Team Objective).