Chrono Odyssey Announces New Closed Beta For June

Chrono Odyssey will launch a new Closed Beta period next month, giving players a chance to try out the new fantasy MMORPG

Article Summary Chrono Odyssey opens closed beta on PC via Steam in June, offering early access for eager MMORPG fans.

Experience seamless open world exploration, powered by stunning Unreal Engine 5 visuals and diverse biomes.

Master dynamic combat with time manipulation mechanics and participate in challenging dungeons and raids.

Gather resources, craft gear, and customize your unique character with extensive personalization options.

Kakao Games and Chrono Studio confirmed they will be holding a new Closed Beta session for their upcoming MMORPG, Chrono Odyssey. The testing will take place on PC via Steam this June, but a date has not been finalized by the team just yet, as they will offer you a limited experience to test out a lot of the mechanics and gameplay while they work toward a full release on both PC and consoles. We have a trailer for you here as you can pre-register to try it out on the game's Steam page.

Game features include awe-inspiring visuals powered by Unreal Engine 5, a vast and intricately designed seamless open world, dynamic action-based combat mechanics based on time manipulation and extensive customization. A seamless and unrestricted exploration of any terrain is offered by Chrono Odyssey thanks to its open world concept. It also features many different biomes, including grasslands, snowlands, swamps, and more. The adventure through the world of Chrono Odyssey offers much to explore.

A "Chronotector" is an artifact which allows players to stop time around monsters or rewind a character's time, enabling more dynamic combat. You can explore past generations of the open world before environmental and historical events made sweeping changes to the land of Chrono Odyssey. Party up and clear a variety of dungeons! Chrono Odyssey's end content features challenging dungeons and raids. If you're strong enough, you might even be able to clear these formidable dungeons and raids on your own. You can also look forward to getting rewards for clearing dungeons, group dungeons, and PvP content.

Progress and improve the in-game economy by participating in lucrative activities within Chrono Odyssey's vast open world. This includes harvesting, logging, mining, and skinning. You can craft valuable equipment and consumables by acquiring resources from these activities. Additionally, these gameplay elements will foster social interaction and a sense of community, as you engage in trade and collaboration with other players. Customize your character and express your individuality. Characters can be personalized with a wide range of options, including gender, body types, facial features, hairstyles, makeup, scars, and much more – all up to your unique preferences with a high degree of freedom.

