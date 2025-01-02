Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: Alterego Games, City Of Springs, The Naked Dev

City Of Springs Arrives In Early Access This Month

Start a revolution against a corrupt regeim in City Of Springs, as the game will arrive in Early Access at the end of January

Article Summary Discover City Of Springs, a steampunk action-adventure hitting Early Access on January 31.

Play as Val, a mechanic leading a rebellion against a corrupt regime in Riveton.

Craft unique clockwork drones to fight and explore the dystopian city.

Engage in tactical combat and stealth to aid citizens in this resource-scarce world.

Indie game developer Alterego Games and publisher The Naked Dev have revealed City of Springs will be released into Early Access later this month. If you haven't seen the game, this takes place in a weird steampunk-ish society in which you will attempt to take down a corrupt regime using clockwork robots that you design and build. The game will arrive on PC via Steam in Early Access on January 31.

City of Springs

Play as Val, a brilliant mechanic from the slums who won't stand for the injustices she witnesses daily. While the Queen's chosen elite flaunt their wealth, ordinary people work night and day to keep the springwork foundries running – all while the ministries breathe down their necks. Every aspect of life in Riveton is regulated, and your rations will be cut if you so much as think about protesting. Despite this, there is beauty in this last city on earth. People try to make the most of life even while facing resource shortages and the oppression of the Queen's regime. Val is determined to help them.

Craft and assemble robot drones to fight off a cruel regime in City of Springs. Sneak into forbidden areas, help the people rebel, and explore the streets of Riveton. Combat robotic guards with little drones you build from the scrap you find on the street. Help the populace in a time where food and water are scarce, and seek a smarter way to live. Fight fire with fire, and fix what's broken in this oppressed clockwork city.

Start a revolution in a steampunk action adventure with intense tactical combat.

Craft and assemble drones to aid your quest.

Stealth your way past security systems and robotic guards.

Explore the nooks and crannies of robot-controlled Riveton to find valuable crafting resources.

