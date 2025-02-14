Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: City Tales - Medieval Era, Firesquid Games

City Tales – Medieval Era Releases Free Steam Demo

City Tales - Medieval Era has a brand new demo available on Steam, giving you a chance to play a limited version of the game for free

Irregular Shapes and Firesquid Games prepare for Early Access with this intriguing demo release.

Craft unique districts and watch your medieval city evolve with organic pathways and strategic decisions.

Guide a thriving economy with help from skilled companions and build a prosperous kingdom.

Indie game studio Irregular Shapes and publisher Firesquid Games have officially launched their first demo for the game City Tales – Medieval Era today. The demo will let you try out a limited version of being a medieval lord trying to plan out the city your own way while also satisfying your own needs. The demo also serves as a precursor to the eventual Early Access release, which we're guessing they'll announce a date sometime during Steam Next Fest. For now, enjoy the demo!

City Tales – Medieval Era

Shape a fertile landscape from humble camps into a thriving medieval realm, brimming over with life and filled with hope. A keen ear and wise decisions are essential to building a prosperous kingdom. Become the leader your people need, shaping their districts and providing them with the means to thrive. But fret not, my Liege—you aren't on your own. Skilled companions will stand by your side, their fates entwined with your City Tales. Break free from chains of rigid design—craft living, breathing settlements with a unique district drafting tool. Your villagers' frequent pathways will carve organic, winding roads and shape an ever-evolving landscape of your city and farmlands.

Every district's needs and desires are shaped by its residents. Some of them will flock to the tavern, while others prefer the peace and quiet of a church. But in the end, each area will evolve based on your choices. Guide the pulse of a thriving economy. Manage resources wisely and make swift, strategic decisions to lay the foundation for your city that rises like a beacon of medieval progress. Companions of wit and skill bring strength and knowledge to both your city's economy and story. Place them in charge of key production and watch them grow into their roles, unlocking bonuses for buildings and training future helpers to take their place. City Tales is graced with a gentle atmosphere and hand-painted vibrancy. It breathes warmth and wonder into every stone and timber. Discover how you'd like to flow with this land and paint your own story.

