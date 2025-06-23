Posted in: 2K Games, Games, Video Games | Tagged: Civilization VII, Firaxis Games

Civilization VII Has Launched The New Update 1.2.2

Civilization VII has a nall-new update out today, as players can explore new Town Specializations, City-State Bonuses, Beliefs, and more

Article Summary Civilization VII Update 1.2.2 introduces Large and Huge map sizes for epic world exploration.

New Town Specializations, City-State Bonuses, and Beliefs expand strategic possibilities for all players.

Advanced game setup options let players customize Legacy Paths, Crises, AI difficulty, and more.

Map sizes come with increased hardware demands and active improvements for balanced game starts.

2K Games and Firaxis Games dropped a new update for Civilization VII today, as players can download Update 1.2.2 right now. Some of the latest additions to the game are Large and Huge map options that will give you massive areas to explore, as well as new Town Specializations to branch out with, a new set of City-State Bonuses, more Beliefs added to the mix, and a ton of improvements to the overall game. We have more details from their latest blog below.

Civilization VII – Update 1.2.2

We wanted to take some time to get this feature right, and with 1.2.2, we're happy to add support for Large and Huge map sizes on all of our map types – for when you really want to explore an epic world. Both map sizes default to 10 players, but multiplayer campaigns still max out at 8 total players, including AI and humans. Though 12 total players is still our goal for Huge maps, we need a bit more time to make sure increased player counts won't compromise game stability or performance. Because these maps are so large, we've added exciting new Pantheons, Religious Beliefs, Discoveries, and City-State bonuses to ensure there's enough content for all the players in a game. More on those below.

A quick heads-up that bigger maps have bigger hardware demands. On some systems, you might notice slower turn times or performance drops, especially on lower-end hardware. Large and Huge map types are supported on PC, Mac, Linux, PS5, Xbox Series, and Nintendo Switch 2.* Lastly, Balanced starts on Large and Huge maps might encounter map generation oddities. We are actively working on improvements. On these map sizes, we recommend you stick to Standard starts instead of Balanced for the time being.

New Advanced Game Options

One of the best things about Civilization is how many ways there are to play. Some players are happy to peacefully build the biggest, best Cities while others want to ignore all that and go conquer the world ("Yes, your amazing City does look great in my empire"). With 1.2.2, we've added several new advanced game setup options to give you even more control over how you play. The below options are currently available only in singleplayer. The new options include:

Enable or disable specific Legacy Paths per Age (or turn them all off entirely)

Disable Score Victory (unlimited turns in final Age)

Enable or disable specific Crises

Custom AI Difficulty Options (adjust each AI bonus independently)

Bypass Civ Unlocks on Age Transition (you'll be able to pick ANY civ from the next Age during an Age transition, no matter what you've unlocked through your gameplay decisions)

Adjust Independent Power Hostility (all hostile, random, or all friendly)

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!