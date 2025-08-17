Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: Baseless, Fermenter Games, First Break Labs

Baseless Confirms Release Date With Latest Trailer

Check out the latest trailer for the all-new physicals shooter Baseless, as the game has confirmed a release date for September

Article Summary Baseless launches September on PC, PS5, and Xbox Series X|S with gravity-defying shooter action.

Utilize 360° gravity mechanics to blast from planet to planet and outmaneuver your foes.

Rescue friends, wield powerful weapons, and uncover secrets across vibrant, perilous zones.

Master shooting, slashing, dashing, and blocking as you face unique enemies and menacing bosses.

Indie game developer Fermenter Games and publisher First Break Labs have confirmed the release date for the game Baseless with an all-new trailer. In case you haven't checked this game out before, this is a new planet-jumping shooter in which you will utilize the weird gravity mechanic of the game to maneuver around and take aim. You'll use a number of different mechanics to move around and fire, all while trying to stay alive as you make your way from planet to planet and find new and creative ways to completely demolish every enemy in your path. All to save your family in the end. You can check out the latest trailer above to see the latest version of the game, as it will be released on PC via Steam, PS5, and Xbox Series X|S on September 22, 2025.

Baseless

Blast from planet to planet with 360° gravity, creatively demolishing every enemy in your path. Fire powerful weapons, rescue cute friends, and discover a galaxy worth fighting for. Propel yourself across a planet's surface, then aim your gun at the ground to blast off. Improvise and master your skills to survive! Combine all your moves to shoot, slash, dash, block, and BLAST the enemies to bits! Encounter tons of unique enemies and hazards, as well as powerful weapons. Unlock the secrets of this dangerous galaxy. Can you slay all the menacing zone bosses? Use your bubble shield to deflect incoming projectiles before dashing into the action! Stun an enemy with your sword and then blow them to bits with an explosive barrel! Chain together your grappling hook and shotgun to bring the pain! A deep moveset allows for satisfying mechanical mastery.

Baseless is a challenging planet-jumping shooter

Shooting = Movement

Fight through many vibrant zones

Gain new powers to add to your arsenal of destruction

