Cloud Imperium & CCP Join Forces For Battle Of The Bricks Fundraiser

Cloud Imperium Games and CCP Games have come together for a special cause as they will be hosting the Battle Of The Bricks fundraiser. This particular event will be benefitting Extra Life, which if you're not familiar with them, they are a charity supporting Children's Miracle Network hospitals. This particular battle will pit each development team against each other as they will hand-build LEGO replicas of popular ships from each other's games, EVE Online and Star Citizen. All while attempting to complete difficult challenges such as eating the world's hottest chili peppers, revealing embarrassing photos, and other weird events as they build. The event will take place on Friday, June 22nd, starting at 10am PT on the Star Citizen Twitch channel. While this may be happening for one day, the fundraiser itself will remain open until December 31, 2022.

"When Cloud Imperium Games challenged us on Twitter to a spaceship build-off back in December, we gladly took them up on it," said Rafn Herlufsen, Director of Player Experience and Community at CCP Games. "CCP Games and Cloud Imperium Games are friendly rivals, but they are similar in that each has a dedicated community of intrepid space pioneers. Tune in to the live stream event on July 22nd to cheer on your team and help us fundraise for a good cause."

"We knew our friends at CCP would answer the call to the Battle of the Bricks, and we're excited to bring our amazing communities together for this fantastic fundraising event for Extra Life," said Tyler Witkin, Director of Community at Cloud Imperium Games. "It has been inspiring to see our separate universes join forces to rally around such a wonderful cause and celebrate the creativity and passion on display in the space game genre that we all share. We hope everyone joins us live for the final challenge on the 22nd."

"We're thrilled that CCP Games and Cloud Imperium Games are going to be supporting Children's Miracle Network Hospitals through Extra Life," said Adam Schifani, Senior Manager of Community Experience at CMN Hospitals. "We are grateful to both the EVE Online and Star Citizen communities for their generosity and passion!"