Poké Spotlight: Getting To Know Snivy Outside Of Pokémon GO

Part of the fun of the main series Pokémon games is the lore of each species, which Pokémon GO recreates with short descriptions in their Pokédex entries. However, looking into the roles these Pokémon play in other games, and even the anime, can enrich the experience of hunting these creatures in Niantic's mobile game. In honor of Snivy's Shiny release during the current Unova Celebration 2021 event, let's take a look at this species' lore.

Dex entry number 495, Snivy is a pure Grass-type species from the Unova Region, introduced into the world of Pokémon with Generation Five. This starter Pokémon can be encountered as either male or female and has no discernible gender difference. Referred to as the "Grass Snake Pokémon," this is what Snivy's Dex entry says:

They photosynthesize by bathing their tails in sunlight. When they are not feeling well, their tails droop.

Snivy is, as is every starter, part of a three-stage evolutionary line. It evolves into Servine as its second-stage form and then, finally, Serperior as its ultimate form. All three forms are pure Grass-types, with Servine keeping the "Grass Snake" classification while Serperior becomes the "Regal Pokémon." Pokémon GO players know this species as one that has broken a years-long trend of starters receiving their Shiny forms on Community Days. There is good reason, though, to believe that Snivy, who was introduced in the main series games with Pokémon Black & White along with the Water-type starter Oshawott and the Fire-type starter Tepig, will still get a Community Day.

For fans of the anime, Snivy debuts under the ownership of the trainer Trip in The Shadow of Zekrom! but the species takes on a more prominent role when Ash catches one in Snivy Plays Hard to Catch! Though Snivy was eventually left at the lab when Ash moved onto the Kalos region, it was a frequently featured companion of Ash and Pikachu during their Unova adventures.

Other Pokédex entries offer new information about Snivy:

Black: It is very intelligent and calm. Being exposed to lots of sunlight makes its movements swifter.