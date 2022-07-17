Cloudpunk Will Be Released On PS5 In Mid-August

Merge Games and ION Lands revealed the noir delivery game Cloudpunk will be coming out for the PS5 in mid-August. The game has been given a bit of an overhaul as the developers want you to experience the entirety of the neon metropolis in 4K at 60fps. They have done so through various techniques, including greater volumetric lighting, increased rendering draw distance, and fog quality. Those who have played it before may experience the same game to a degree but will have the chance to see it entirely differently. You can see what we mean by watching the trailer down below, as the game comes to the PS5 on August 19th, 2022.

Completing deliveries has never felt better with full Dualsense support, including haptic feedback on rain effects, adaptive triggers that kick in when your vehicle is damaged, and a lightbar reflecting your all-important fuel status. And finally, explore with a brand-new perspective in the much awaited cockpit mode, putting you in the driving seat. A neon-noir story in a rain-drenched cyberpunk metropolis. It's your first night on the job working for the Cloudpunk delivery service. There are only two rules: Don't miss a delivery, and don't ask what's in the package. Explore an immense cyberpunk city with your hover car and on foot. Unravel mysteries in a world of corporate conspiracy, hackers and rogue AI. Your decisions will have a lasting impact on the inhabitants of Nivalis. Explore an immense vertical cyberpunk city with your hover car and on foot.

