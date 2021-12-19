Cloyster Raid Guide For Pokémon GO Players: December 2021

The 2021 Holiday Event has begun in Pokémon GO. As is tradition with this annual celebration, costumed Pokémon and Ice-type Pokémon are abundant in both the wild and in raids. Some species appear in both while some are raid-exclusive. For this Raid Guide, we will focus on Cloyster, the evolution of Shellder. With these tips, you can build a team to battle, defeat, and catch Cloyster as a solo trainer.

Top Cloyster Counters

Pokebattler, which calculates all possible combinations of Pokémon and moves, lists the top 10 Cloyster counters as such:

Shadow Raikou – Volt Switch, Wild Charge

Shadow Machamp – Counter, Dynamic Punch

Mega Manectric – Thunder Fang, Wild Charge

Shadow Electivire – Thunder Shock, Wild Charge

Shadow Magnezone – Spark, Wild Charge

Terrakion – Smack Down, Sacred Sword

Lucario – Counter, Aura Sphere

Shadow Zapdos – Thunder Shock, Thunderbolt

Shadow Hariyama – Counter, Dynamic Punch

Shadow Tyranitar – Smack Down, Stone Edge

It is recommended to power up your counters as much as possible, but creating that amount of strong Shadow Pokémon with their moves unlocked is a tall order for even the most practiced players. Here are ten additional non-Shadow and non-Mega counters that can help take down Cloyster with efficiency.

Zekrom – Charge Beam, Wild Charge

Rampardos – Smack Down, Rock Slide

Conkeldurr – Counter, Dynamic Punch

Therian Form Thundurus – Volt Switch, Thunderbolt

Electivire – Thunder Shock, Wild Charge

Zarude – Vine Whip, Power Whip

Machamp – Counter, Dynamic Punch

Raikou – Volt Switch, Wild Charge

Magnezone – Spark, Wild Charge

Rhyperior – Smack Down, Rock Wrecker

How Many Trainers Are Needed?

Cloyster can be defeated by solo trainers. Your best bet to defeat a Tier Three Raid Boss in Pokémon GO by yourself is to reference the above list, situate your Pokémon with their optimal movesets, and power up your counters as much as possible.

Using the Circle Lock Technique to guarantee Great or Excellent throws, along with Golden Razz Berries, is the best way to catch Pokémon. However, considering that Cloyster is an evolved form, I would suggest trying to use Pinap Berries for your first few throws in order to attempt to increase the number of Shellder Candies you earn.

Shiny Odds

Cloyster cannot currently be encountered in its Shiny form. To get a Shiny Cloyster, you must catch and evolve a Shiny Shellder.

Happy raiding, fellow trainers!