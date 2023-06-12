Posted in: Games, Hasbro, Tabletop | Tagged: clue, Clue Conspiracy, hasbro

Clue Conspiracy Has Been Released For Online Purchase

Hasbro has a totally different version of Clue available for you to buy, as Clue Conspiracy is currently available online.

Hasbro has a new tabletop game out right now, as they have given Clue a brand new version for you to play with Clue Conspiracy currently available via Amazon. In case you haven't had a chance to check this one out, this version is a secret role strategy game of shifting suspicions, as all of the guests at the luxurious Black Adder Resort are suspects with something to hide. You start by discovering that someone wants to murder its manager, Mr. Coral. A series of deadly traps have been planted all over the resort to put him in danger, and someone else is armed. This is less a game of whodunnit and more a game of deception and deduction. as you take classic clue characters who all have secret roles on opposing teams. You will either try to find out who the murderer is or work to dispose of Mr. Coral! We got more info below as the game can only be bought online for $25.

"The Clue Conspiracy game is a secret role strategy game of shifting suspicions! As a guest at the luxe Black Adder Resort, you discover that someone (maybe even you!) wants to murder its manager, Mr. Coral. A series of deadly traps have been planted all over the resort—and someone is armed! Now you must solve the ultimate mystery: who can you trust?! In this game of deception and deduction, players play as Clue characters and take on secret roles on opposing teams. The Friends work to save Mr. Coral and uncover the Who, Where, and What of the Conspiracy's secret Plot. The Conspiracy members lie, bluff and secretly sabotage the Friends to spring the traps and set up Coral's murder at a specific location and with a specific weapon. Both teams will uncover clues to share—or not! Which side will succeed? This thrilling strategy game is a fun group game for and makes a great gift for fans of true crime, secret role games, and the classic Clue game."

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!