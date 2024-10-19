Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: Clock Out Games, In Sink, Kwalee

Co-Op Puzzle Game In Sink Sets Mid-November Release

Work together to solve fun puzzles in the latest co-op title, In Sink, set to be released for PC via Steam in mid-November

Article Summary In Sink: a co-op puzzle game where communication is key, releasing on November 12, 2024.

Play with a friend in eight diverse levels, from a pirate ship to a desert, solving puzzles together.

Enjoy language-free, color-blind friendly puzzles with vibrant visuals and simple controls.

Dynamic hints assist without spoiling; stay 'in sink' to outsmart each conundrum.

Indie game developer Clock Out Games and publisher Kwalee revealed their new co-op puzzle game In Sink will be released next month. The game will have two players working together simultaneously on the same puzzles without seeing each other's screens, as you will communicate in different ways to solve the task at hand and move on. The game has eight levels, including a train, a sinking ship, a barren desert, and more. Right now, the game has a free demo on PC via Steam for you to check out if you want to see what kind of a challenge it will be. In Sink will be released on November 12, 2024, but for now, enjoy the trailer!

In Sink

Dive into In Sink with a friend, where being shipwrecked is just the beginning of your cooperative adventure! Travel through rifts to other worlds, where you'll solve a series of escape rooms, puzzles, and other mysteries, working together to overcome each challenge. Together, you'll need to think outside the box and then escape from it. The path to freedom is full of portals! Your journey will take you through a hidden pirate ship, a mysterious art museum, a train that defies the laws of physics, and many more mind-bending settings stuffed with puzzles and challenges.

Progress through puzzles with language-less elements like shapes, signs, colors, and numbers, all designed to be color-blind friendly. Turn wheels, flip levers, use scales, and press buttons and pressure plates to solve unique conundrums with your partner. It's crucial to stay 'in sink' with your partner! You'll need to act as each other's eyes and ears to solve puzzles and find a way out.

Two-player co-op gameplay

Eight engaging levels

Language-free puzzle design

Vibrant cartoony visuals

Simple and accessible controls

Dynamic hint system helps without spoiling solutions

