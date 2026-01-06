Posted in: Bandai Namco, Games, Video Games | Tagged: Code Vein 2, Code Vein II

Code Vein II Releases Brand-New Walkthrough Video

Check out the latest video for Code Vein II, as the developers have provided a walkthrough explaining the storyline and more

Article Summary Watch the new Code Vein II developer walkthrough revealing story, combat, and fresh gameplay features.

Learn about traveling through time with Lou to prevent the world's collapse in Code Vein II's epic story.

Explore intense combat, weapon customization, and a unique blood-based skill system in the sequel.

Team up with powerful partner characters, each offering special abilities and deeper connections.

Bandai Namco has released a new extended video this week for the upcoming release of Code Vein II, providing a deeper walkthrough from the developers about the game. The video, which we have for you here, is a good eight minutes' worth of a guided explanation of everything the sequel is about. From the characters to the storyline to the weapon types to the fighting mechanics, and so much more. Essentially, if you knew nothing about the previous game and were unaware of this one, this is the team doing everything they can to inform you of what's happening. We also learned that ahead of launch, there will be a Character Creator Demo launchong on January 22, with 64 save slots that transfer directly into the main game, when it launches on January 29.

Code Vein II

In a future world where humans and Revenants coexist. Due to the sudden appearance of the Luna Rapacis, Revenants have transformed into mindless monsters called Horrors. As a Revenant hunter, the player shall halt the world's inevitable collapse by traveling to the past with a girl called Lou who possesses the power to manipulate time. An epic adventure awaits, where you and your chosen partners explore a vast world, face fierce battles against powerful enemies, and uncover an epic story that transcends time.

A Tale Across Time: Embark on a journey that spans both the present and the past as you search for clues to prevent the world's destruction. Alter the fates of key Revenant characters you encounter in the past, while uncovering lost histories and the hidden truths of the world.

Intense and Satisfying Combat: Dive into adrenaline-fueled battles where reading enemy moves and mastering your arsenal are key to survival. Unleash powerful skills, adapt on the fly, and conquer relentless foes in fights that deliver both intensity and triumph.

Unique Battle System: Experience Code Vein II's unique gameplay mechanic, where the player drains and acquires blood from enemies to unleash a variety of skills. With the series' new build system, you can freely customize weapons and skills to suit your own battle styles.

Powerful Partner Characters: Explore the world with trusted and powerful allies who can fight alongside you or enhance your abilities. Each partner brings unique abilities and deep connections that shape your journey.

