College Football 26 Offers Up New Gameplay Deep Dive

The latest developer video and blog for College Football 26 takes a deeper look at the gameplay and what's changed in this edition

EA Sports has released a new video, along with a new blog for College Football 26, this time detailing many of the changes that have come to the gameplay. This is a bit of a one-two combo of info as they are showing off all of the new content for the game that was changed up or added since the last incarnation, as they have made improvements on the last title while also expanding the experience. You can check out the video above, as we have snippets from their latest blog below, with the game still set to be released on July 10, 2025.

College Football 26 – Gameplay Deep Dive

DYNAMIC SUBS – NO MORE PAUSING, JUST PLAYING

For as long as football games have existed, making substitutions meant pausing the game, diving into menus, and breaking the flow of the action. With the addition of Wear and Tear and Confidence and Composure, you told us you wanted more options when it came to moving players in and out. We listened. Introducing Dynamic Subs, a new feature that brings real-time roster management directly onto the field. Now, strategic substitutions can happen seamlessly—without ever leaving the action.

SUB CONTROL

It couldn't be easier. During pre-play, simply press Up on the D-pad to instantly access who is on the field. Then cycle players in and out by tapping Left or Right on the D-pad. Just like traditional depth chart subs, once you make a change, it sticks—ensuring your lineup decisions remain strategic, deliberate, and impactful. Whether you're matching personnel against specific formations or responding to player fatigue, this feature keeps you locked into the rhythm and flow of the game.

SMARTER SUBBING WITH TAILORED FILTERS

To streamline substitutions even further, we've introduced targeted filters that get the right players on the field quicker:

Defense: Manage your entire defensive unit at once, or quickly jump to specific groups like your Linebackers or Defensive Line .

Manage your entire defensive unit at once, or quickly jump to specific groups like your or . Offense: Cycle between your full offense , Skill Players , or Offensive Line , ensuring you make exactly the right sub at exactly the right time.

Cycle between your full , , or , ensuring you make exactly the right sub at exactly the right time. Reset to Starters: Want your best guys back out there immediately? Hit Square on PlayStation® or X on Xbox, and your starters are instantly back in.

REAL-TIME HEALTH INSIGHTS

Subbing isn't just about fresh legs; it's about knowing exactly who's ready to go and who needs a break. Within the On The Fly Subs interface, you'll now clearly see:

Wear & Tear Indicators: Visual pip indicators show the most impacted body parts, tied directly to our Wear and Tear system. You'll easily see which body part is banged up and how bad.

Visual pip indicators show the most impacted body parts, tied directly to our Wear and Tear system. You'll easily see which body part is banged up and how bad. Overall Ratings: Instantly assess each player's current effectiveness, helping you make the smartest personnel decisions on the fly.

