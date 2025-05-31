Posted in: Electronic Arts, Games, Video Games | Tagged: college football, College Football 26

College Football 26 Reveals Game Content With New Trailer

Get a better look at what's to come in College Football 26, as EA Sports dropped a new reveal trailer and info about the sports title

Article Summary EA Sports unveils College Football 26 with a reveal trailer and deep dive into gameplay features.

Over 300 real coaches, revamped AI, and 2,700+ new plays promise unmatched authenticity and realism.

Experience enhanced Dynasty, Road to Glory, and Playoff progression with new customization options.

Stadium Pulse, new chants, unique traditions, and dynamic commentary bring Saturday game day alive.

After revealing the cover athletes earlier this week, EA Sports revealed more about the modes and content that will be a part of College Football 26. The team released a ton of new information, which we have for you here, along with a new reveal trailer where they highlight the game's action. We're pretty stoked that they've included entrances such as the Virginia Tech "Enter Sandman" entrance for their home games, as its become one of the more iconic of the NCAA Football season highlights. Enjoy the trailer and info as the game will be released on jul 10, 2025.

College Football 26

From iconic traditions to heart-pounding road game environments at all 136 FBS schools, every day feels like game day. Fans can rise from high school recruit to Heisman legend in Road to Glory, or lead their dream program to dominance in Dynasty mode. College Football 26 empowers fans to strategize like never before with authentic college gameplay, delivering unmatched realism to prove their program's dominance on the field. With over 2,700 new plays, thousands of athletes, and more than 300 real-world coaches bringing their true-to-life schemes, players can master enhanced offensive and defensive mechanics, execute new stunts and twists, and make dynamic substitutions when it counts. Dive into the action with these game-changing features:

Over 300 Real-World Coaches: Suit up for Dan Lanning. Compete against Kirby Smart. Recruit as or against James Franklin. Go toe-to-toe with current coaches who bring distinctive playstyles to the field. Strategize like they would with their unique playbooks for a more authentic coaching experience.

Suit up for Dan Lanning. Compete against Kirby Smart. Recruit as or against James Franklin. Go toe-to-toe with current coaches who bring distinctive playstyles to the field. Strategize like they would with their unique playbooks for a more authentic coaching experience. Expanded Player Types & Abilities: Recruit and develop athletes with 84 abilities and 10 new archetypes, giving you more ways to dominate on either side of the ball.

Recruit and develop athletes with 84 abilities and 10 new archetypes, giving you more ways to dominate on either side of the ball. Wear & Tear Everywhere: Manage fatigue and injuries dynamically with no need to pause the action. Customize the system to match your playstyle and save your stars for when it matters most.

Manage fatigue and injuries dynamically with no need to pause the action. Customize the system to match your playstyle and save your stars for when it matters most. Foundational Football Advancements: Enhanced AI, dynamic play-calling adjustments, improved blocking and coverages plus new features like Dynamic Substitutions and custom zones give you more control on both sides of the ball, so you can show your opponent what your program is made of.

From the roar of Death Valley to the lights in Tuscaloosa, the pageantry and chaos of college football Saturdays come alive with unprecedented depth. Be immersed in the authentic traditions, customized PA tracks, team-specific chants, and atmospheric upgrades that capture the pulse of every game.

Next-Level Homefield Advantage: The revamped Stadium Pulse system introduces new crowd-based challenges like clock distortion, extreme screen shake, and rattled HUDs in rivalry and playoff games.

The revamped Stadium Pulse system introduces new crowd-based challenges like clock distortion, extreme screen shake, and rattled HUDs in rivalry and playoff games. More Like Saturday: With over 160 new school-specific chants, 10 new PA tracks including Metallica's electric "Enter Sandman", and tradition-rich visuals like Texas Tech's Double T Saddle Monument and Coastal Carolina's King of Turnovers, every school's spirit is alive and unique.

With over 160 new school-specific chants, 10 new PA tracks including Metallica's electric "Enter Sandman", and tradition-rich visuals like Texas Tech's Double T Saddle Monument and Coastal Carolina's King of Turnovers, every school's spirit is alive and unique. Broadcast & Commentary: Legendary voices return—Chris Fowler, Kirk Herbstreit, Rece Davis, Jesse Palmer, Desmond Howard, and David Pollack—bringing dynamic, situation-specific commentary tailored to your season.

College Football 26 delivers an immersive experience with a variety of dynamic game modes that embody the spirit of college football. From building a legendary program in Dynasty to rising as a student-athlete in Road to Glory, each mode offers unique challenges and deep customization. Compete for playoff glory, assemble dream rosters, and navigate the modern landscape of college football with the following exciting modes:

Dynasty: Build a coaching powerhouse from the ground up. Recruit based on location, fit your roster to your scheme, and navigate today's college football world—from the high school pipeline to the transfer portal. Customize playbooks and staff archetypes, then chase glory in the expanded College Football Playoff with cross-play support in Online Dynasty across Xbox Series X|S and PlayStation 5†. Keep your promises with all-new Dynamic Dealbreakers to avoid transfers and preserve team chemistry, and upload your program using advanced Team Builder customization tools.

Build a coaching powerhouse from the ground up. Recruit based on location, fit your roster to your scheme, and navigate today's world—from the high school pipeline to the transfer portal. Customize playbooks and staff archetypes, then chase glory in the expanded Playoff with cross-play support in Online Dynasty across Xbox Series X|S and PlayStation 5†. Keep your promises with all-new Dynamic Dealbreakers to avoid transfers and preserve team chemistry, and upload your program using advanced Team Builder customization tools. Road to Glory: The unmatched student-athlete experience returns. Start in high school, build your highlight tape, and secure offers from your top schools. Make key decisions about your academics, NIL opportunities, playing time, and even when to decommit. Rise to become a Heisman winner—and easily continue your football journey into the NFL in EA SPORTS™ Madden NFL 26 .

The unmatched student-athlete experience returns. Start in high school, build your highlight tape, and secure offers from your top schools. Make key decisions about your academics, NIL opportunities, playing time, and even when to decommit. Rise to become a Heisman winner—and easily continue your journey into the NFL in EA SPORTS™ Madden NFL . Road to the College Football Playoff: Compete across consoles in a new online progression format where every win matters. Represent your university or take over a powerhouse program, climb the polls, and earn your way into the playoff bracket.

Compete across consoles in a new online progression format where every win matters. Represent your or take over a powerhouse program, climb the polls, and earn your way into the playoff bracket. College Football Ultimate Team: Build your dream roster with Legends from the past and current college stars. Lead your Ultimate Team to greatness by taking on the competition in H2H matchups and themed challenges meant to put your skills to the test.

