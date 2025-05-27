Posted in: Electronic Arts, Games, Video Games | Tagged: college football, College Football 26, football

College Football 26 Confirmed For Mid-July Release

EA Sports revealed the cover athletes for College Football 26, as they confirmed the game's release date is set for mid-July

Article Summary EA Sports College Football 26 launches July 10 for PS5 and Xbox Series X|S, bringing major updates and features.

Alabama's Ryan Williams and Ohio State's Jeremiah Smith are this year's Standard Edition cover athletes.

The Deluxe Edition cover includes coaches, top rising stars, legendary mascots, and past EA Sports icons.

New gameplay, tradition-rich details, and authentic atmospheres promise the most immersive college football yet.

EA Sports revealed today that College Football 26 is on track to be released in mid-July for PC and consoles ahead of the college football season. The company revealed this year's cover athletes, as Alabama wide receiver Ryan Williams and Ohio State wide receiver Jeremiah Smith will command the Standard Edition cover, while the Deluxe Edition highlights several college football legends alongside prominent coaches, mascots, and other standout players, as you can see here. The company revealed that the game will be released on July 10 on PS5 and XSX|S, but no mention of a PC version. More details about the title will be released later this week, but for now, here's more info on the covers along with a couple of quotes from today's reveal.

College Football 26 – Cover Athletes

Williams and Smith land on the EA Sports College Football 26 covers after stellar starts to their careers last season. Williams, a dynamic playmaker, set freshman records at Alabama, dazzling fans with his speed and highlight-reel catches. Smith, a cornerstone of Ohio State's offense, emerged as one of the nation's top receivers, showcasing elite route-running and clutch performances en route to the Buckeyes capturing the National Championship. Accomplished coaches like Ohio State's Ryan Day, Notre Dame's Marcus Freeman, and Georgia's Kirby Smart are featured on the Deluxe Edition cover, alongside iconic mascots and players such as Clemson QB Cade Klubnik, Notre Dame RB Jeremiyah Love, and Penn State RB Nick Singleton, embodying the culture of the sport. Past EA Sports cover stars Reggie Bush, Tim Tebow, and Denard Robinson also appear, paying tribute to college football's rich history.

"Last year, when we brought back the pride, pageantry, atmospheres and traditions of College Football, the response from fans was overwhelming," said Evan Dexter, VP, Franchise Strategy & Marketing, EA Sports College Football. "With College Football 26, we're celebrating our sophomore season with two generational sophomore wide receivers on the cover and we can't wait for the world to experience even more heart and authenticity across athletes, stadiums, coaches and fans. Tune in this Thursday to see what makes it so special."

"As a lifelong fan of EA Sports games, being on the cover of College Football 26 is a dream come true," said Williams. "It was incredible to see myself in College Football 25 last year, and now to represent Alabama and share this moment with fans who've played EA Sports games for years is unreal."

"Being on the cover of EA Sports College Football 26 is a tremendous privilege, and I'm proud to represent Ohio State alongside Coach Day while carrying the Buckeye legacy forward, celebrating the passion of our fans and the tradition of this incredible program," said Smith.

