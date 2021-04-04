Colony Ship: A Post-Earth RPG Will Hit Early Access On Tuesday

Developer and publisher Iron Tower Studio is releasing their next game, Colony Ship: A Post-Earth RPG, into Steam's Early Access. This game looks pretty awesome with a few throwback elements for longtime PC RPG fans, as you're getting a turn-based, party-based system set aboard a generation ship launched to Proxima Centauri. You're living aboard a ship in which you know you'll never see the warm skies of a planet as it sets off on a long journey to find a new home, which you'll never see as generations of people have come and gone looking for a home. There are some interesting storylines to play out along with one very detailed out skill-based character system, and different dialogue trees to explore. Everything you do has different consequences as to how things will shape up, and those choices are yours alone to venture into. The game will be released into Early Access on April 6th, but for now, enjoy the trailer and the info we have on the story here.

It is the Year of Our Lord 2754… You will never feel the sun's warmth under a blue sky, never hear the wind in the branches of a tree, and never swim in the ocean, all because you had the misfortune to be born on the Ship, chained to a fate you didn't choose. You have never seen Earth and you'll never see Proxima Centauri either. You're doomed to live and die on the Ship in the name of the Mission, like your father before you, like his father before him. The Ship is old. She had already been twenty years in service when she was rechristened Starfarer – a pretty name for a retrofitted interplanetary freighter. No one is certain the Ship will actually reach its destination, and nobody much cares, since no one alive now will live to see it. Might as well get on with your life and try to make the best of it. Colony Ship is an isometric RPG inspired by Heinlein's Orphans of the Sky. Your character's world is a "generation ship," a massive spacecraft on a centuries long voyage to colonize a distant planet. The Ship's original government has been disbanded following a violent mutiny and you must negotiate a treacherous path among your fellow passengers and the contentious factions striving to dominate the Ship. Your choices alone will determine who your friends and enemies are.