Com2uS Releases Multiple Holiday Updates For Mobile Sports Games

Com2uS has released a new series of updates for NBA Now 23, MLB 9 Innings 22, MLB Perfect Inning: Ultimate, and Out of the Park Baseball 23. The team basically decided to update four games at the same time with various content additions and more. We have the full list of what they added to each game for you below, as we're guessing this will be the last these games get until 2023.

NBA Now 23

Step up your swag with new gear, including hairbands, arm sleeves, leg sleeves, base layers, and shoes. Each item confers bonus effects and possesses its own grade.

Take advantage of new Double Position player cards, which receive buffs from multiple positions on the court. Build a team of stars who can excel inside and outside the paint.

Test your game in the new World Challenge PvP mode. Ball for bragging rights and a spot among the top-ranked players in the world—only the 10 best will collect a portion of all battle fees at the end of a season.

MLB 9 Innings 22

Join the offseason festivities with a limited-time event from now through Dec. 31. Earn holiday ornaments by playing game modes like Ranked Battle, Friend Battle, League Mode, or Arcade Mode, earning up to 10 ornaments per day. Place them on the holiday tree to earn player cards and more.

MLB Perfect Inning: Ultimate

Celebrate real-life regular season success with new Special Edition 2022 Stars Cards. These new player cards feature athletes with outstanding 2022 regular season performance, boasting high stats to compete with the existing Postseason SE Cards. Plus, score daily login bonuses for a limited time and exchange points for player packs in a special Exchange Event until Jan. 4, 2023.

Out Of The Park Baseball 23

The Seattle Aftershocks (managed by player Dragelfred) took home the first-ever Perfect Team World Championship title on Saturday, Dec. 3, fending off cwhit's Castroville Mashers. As the flagship esports event for OOTP 23, the first-ever PT World Championship was the culmination of a several-month-long scoring period. But there's no slowing down for Perfect Team during the holidays, as brand-new cards and missions are being released all month long. Plus, for a limited time, take advantage of Twitch Drops with double rewards of silver and standard packs every day.