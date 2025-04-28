Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: Chambers, HypeTrain Digital, JFJ, Mr. Pink

Comedic RPG Shooter Chambers Announces Early Access Date

The comedic RPG single-player first-person shooter game Chambers is coming to Steam in Early Access, happening in mid-May

Article Summary Chambers is a comedic RPG FPS set in a weird alternate Wild West, launching on Steam Early Access in May.

Created by Mr. Pink and JFJ, Chambers mixes retro boomer shooter vibes with slapstick RPG adventure.

Features first-person combat, bullet catching, open-world towns, wacky quests, and multiple playable characters.

Early Access includes core mechanics, two story chapters, weird weapon upgrades, and interactive sandbox levels.

Indie game developers Mr. Pink and JFJ, along with publisher HypeTrain Digital, have revealed that their new game, Chambers, is coming to Early Access. If you haven't seen the game yet, this is a comedic RPG single-player first-person shooter that takes place in an alternate version of the Wild West. Based on what we've seen from the trailer, this is an oddly built boomer shooter that will give you Quake vibes, while having dialogue and interaction options that feel like a bizarro title someone made on the weekend over beers for fun. There's a free demo for the title on Steam right now, as the game will arrive in Early Access on May 13, 2025.

Chambers

Chambers is a retro comedic RPG shooter set in the Weird Wild West. Kick cowboys, snatch bullets out of the air with your bare hands, and take down territories ruled by bandits. Test your luck and reflexes in frantic duels, visit bustling towns full of wacky interactable NPCs, and traverse the rugged open world filled with human-written quests on horseback. At launch, the Early Access version will feature all core mechanics plus the first two story chapters. The project is a collaboration between Mr. Pink, the brains behind the insane horror FPS Golden Light, and JFJ, a big-shot YouTuber. Cook the boomstick, fingercatch some bullets and wrangle that fella into your pocket!

Classic First Person combat mechanics with modern twists: shoot guns, throw guns, kick cowboys, catch bullets with your fingers and more.

Handmade levels with human-written story elements.

Connected stories of several playable characters, each with their own quirks.

Story driven adventure set in open sandbox-like levels.

Dynamic slapstick combat.

Equipment system with upgradeable weapons and clothing.

Trading and cooking systems.

First person rolling, bullet catching, kicking, hookshot-hat, cannibalism, drinking booze, and puking.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!