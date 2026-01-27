Posted in: Games, Mobile Games, Niantic, Pokémon GO | Tagged: pokemon, Precious Paths, vulpix

Pokémon GO Announces a Double Vulpix Community Day

If you haven't yet caught Shiny Vulpix or Shiny Alolan Vulpix in Pokémon GO, the next Community Day will fix that for you.

Article Summary Pokémon GO features Vulpix and Alolan Vulpix with boosted Shiny rates for February 2026 Community Day.

Catch both forms on February 1, 2026, from 2–5 p.m. local time and unlock special exclusive moves.

Enjoy 3× XP, 2× Candy, increased Candy XL chances, photobombs, and extended trade bonuses during the event.

Special Research for $1.99 offers unique encounters, a Premium Battle Pass, Rare Candy XL, and more goodies.

Pokémon GO will not introduce a new Shiny Pokémon during February 2026 Community Day, but they will spotlight a fan-favorite species and its Alolan variant. Let's get into the details for February 2026 Community Day: Vulpix and Alolan Vulpix.

Here are the full details for Vulpix and Alolan Vulpix Community Day, the newly announced January 2026 event in Pokémon GO:

Date and time : Sunday, February 1, 2026, from 2:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. local time

: Sunday, February 1, 2026, from 2:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. local time Featured Pokémon : Vulpix and Alolan Vulpix with boosted Shiny odds

: Vulpix and Alolan Vulpix with boosted Shiny odds Special moves : Two Pokémon, two moves. Evolve Vulpix during the event or up to four hours afterwards to get a Ninetales that knows the Charged Attack Energy Ball. Evolve Alolan Vulpix during the event or up to four hours afterwards to get an Alolan Ninetales that knows the Charged Attack Chilling Water. Niantic did not offer their usual breakdown of the points each of these Attacks feature in battles.

: Two Pokémon, two moves. Community Day Special Research Storyline : A $1.99 Timed Research will be available in the shop. Two encounters with Vulpix that have a Special Background An encounter with an Alolan Vulpix that has a Special Background Additional encounters with Vulpix and Alolan Vulpix One Premium Battle Pass One Rare Candy XL "And even more goodies," Niantic notes. They continue to write: "Stay tuned for when tickets for the Special Research go live. Don't forget: You're now able to purchase and gift tickets to any of your friends with whom you've achieved a Friendship level of Great Friends or higher. To gift a ticket, tap the Special Research ticket in the in-game shop, then tap the Gift button instead of the Buy button. Tickets are nonrefundable (subject to applicable law and the exceptions set forth in the Terms of Service). Please note that this Special Research will not include an in-game medal and will not feature a story. *Certain restrictions apply. Gifting cannot be completed if the recipient has purchased a Special Research ticket or has been gifted one already."

: A $1.99 Timed Research will be available in the shop. Event bonuses : 3× XP for catching Pokémon. 2× Candy for catching Pokémon. 2× chance for Trainers level 31 and up to receive Candy XL from catching Pokémon. Lure Modules activated during the event will last for three hours. Incense (excluding Daily Adventure Incense) activated during the event will last for three hours. GO Snapshot Photobombs One additional Special Trade can be made for a maximum of two for the day. While most bonuses are only active during the three-hour event period, this will be active from 2:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. local time. Trades will require 50% less Stardust. While most bonuses are only active during the three-hour event period, this will be active from 2:00 p.m. to 10:00 p.m. local time. PokéStop Showcases featuring Vulpix and Alolan Vulpix Lure Module Bonus: From 2:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. local time, Vulpix and Alolan Vulpix will have a very high chance of appearing at PokéStops with active regular Lure Modules. Vulpix and Alolan Vulpix attracted to regular Lure Modules will still have an increased chance to be Shiny and may have a Special Background. Field Research: Catch Vulpix and Alolan Vulpix to earn rewards such as Stardust, Ultra Balls, additional encounters with Vulpix or Alolan Vulpix, and more! You may even find Field Research that leads to encounters with Vulpix or Alolan Vulpix that have a Special Background—if you're lucky.

:

