Comic Book Series Invincible Will Receive Its Own TTRPG

The comic book series Invincible will be getting a TTRPG, as Skybound Entertainment has partnered with Free League Publishing

The game, Invincible – Superhero Roleplaying, includes a Starter Set and Core Rulebook release.

Designers include Adam Bradford and Tomas Härenstam, known for D&D and ALIEN RPGs.

Crowdfunding will determine release date; more content may follow based on its success.

Free League Publishing has partnered with Skybound Entertainment for an incredible TTRPG, as the comic book series Invincible will be getting its own roleplaying game. The name of it will simply be Invincible – Superhero Roleplaying and it will launch with a Starter Set and a Core Rulebook for you to play out being a superhero in their universe. featuring several characters, settings, scenarios, and more from the series for you to play through and create your own adventures. The one hurdle to this is that, like all tabletop games are doing these days, they're going to do a crowdfunding campaign first. So until it's funded, we don't know a timetable for the release or if they'll create more content after this initial book and set. We have more details from today's announcement below.

Invincible – Superhero Roleplaying

Invincible – Superhero Roleplaying is designed by Adam Bradford, D&D Beyond founder and producer on titles for Dungeons & Dragons, Cortex Prime, and Marvel, and Tomas Härenstam, Free League co-founder and lead designer of titles such as the ALIEN RPG, the Blade Runner RPG, Mutant: Year Zero, and Dragonbane. The initial offering will include a comprehensive Core Rulebook and Starter Set with illustrations by Cory Walker and Ryan Ottley and graphic design by Johan Nohr (MÖRK BORG).

"Invincible is my favorite comic series, and I've wanted to play in this universe for many years. The way the story unfolds in a sprawling saga over the course of 144 issues – without endless retconning – lends itself particularly well to tabletop roleplaying, and I can't wait for fans to experience their own superhero stories with the game," says Adam Bradford.

"One of my very first tabletop roleplaying games was the old Marvel Superheroes by TSR, and making a superhero RPG has been a lifelong dream. I think the genre, and Invincible's more grounded and visceral take on it, is a great fit for the Year Zero Engine game mechanics," says Tomas Härenstam.

