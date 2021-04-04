Comics Creators Celebrate Pokémon: Artist Toni Strow

In honor of Pokémon's 25th Anniversary this year, Bleeding Cool is talking to comics creators (and perhaps some great creators outside of the industry) about the role that Pokémon has had on their lives. From the original games to the cards to Pokémon GO, we're excited to share stories of how this incredible world has changed our own. This time, we spotlight artist Toni Strow.

Strow: I've played every single mainline game in the series, starting with Gen 4! I grew up watching some of the anime when it aired on TV, and I have a couple of Pokédex books I bought when I was very little. I also casually collect a couple of cards when I can, mostly for the art! When I was in 3rd grade, I bought a Pokémon Pokédex book just because I really liked Jirachi on the cover! It was a book that just showed some cool information about normal and psychic types and little me was enamored by the designs. That was probably my first exposure to Pokémon and I think about that a lot!

Over time, the Pokémon world has definitely become a comfort thing for me. I often see it as an escape, since their world seems so pleasant and comfortable to live in, no matter the region. I love seeing such cute and colorful creatures living and interacting in their environment. I think "Wow, I wanna be there!" Besides that, my family doesn't like animals as much as I do, and I've wanted to own a pet for ages now since babysitting a cat in college made me realize how much it eased my anxiety. I suppose Pokémon fills in that void for me!

I often look at my Pokemon plushies, hug them, and they always bring a smile to my face!

BC: If you were a gym trainer, what type of Pokémon would you specify in?

Ghost types! I love those spooky friends.

Of course, I have to ask: Favorite Pokémon?

Pumpkaboo is my all-time favorite Pokémon. It has such a cute and charming design, plus I love Halloween and bats! It also just warms my heart that they come in different sizes. I want a big plush Pumpkaboo to release someday! Jirachi and Celebi are close behind in terms of favorites. Mostly cause I grew up loving their designs, and I find their lore super interesting! For my favorite starter, I'd have to say Scorbunny finally took the top from Chimchar for me. I like bunnies a lot and it's design is simply precious!

What do you as a Pokémon fan hope to see in 2021 for the franchise's 25th anniversary?

With the recent Sinnoh games being announced, I'm already looking forward to those! I really hope to see some cool stuff in Pokémon Legends: Arceus though!

You can see more of Toni Strow's artwork here.