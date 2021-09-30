Common'hood Debuts At Game Devs Of Color Expo

Common'hood Reveals More Info Game Devs Of Color Expo

During the Game Devs Of Color Expo this week, indie developer Plethora Project revealed more info about their game Common'hood. This particular game focuses on community building and economic management where you'll have to tackle the basics of society in order to get along and actually thrive. In this new society, you'll need to scavenge for materials, grow food, research new tech with what you got, craft new tools, build a home for yourself, and make friends in a diverse community where you'll need to rely on each other to make it work. The game will be released sometime this Fall on Steam.

In Common'hood players are tasked with building a community through hard work and connections. Many of the settlers you'll meet are down on their luck and have taken shelter in your family's abandoned factory. It's up to you to encourage positive growth and change until you've got a thriving community. In order to do this you'll need to farm, craft, build and more. What makes Common'hood unique is that it doesn't just focus on one element of community building. You won't just be farming and scavenging for resources. You'll also have a hand in designing buildings and bringing your settlers together so that they have a more positive outlook on life. Not only that, but you can design masterpieces and share them online with the real life community! Don't be shy, let your ideas shine. Take care of your settlers, form connections and help them feel like an important part of the community

Grow self-sustaining food sources out of variety of crops which in turn gives access to a variety of recipes to cook

Highly detailed building tools allow players to have free reign of their factory. Craft shelters, workshops and even high tech manufacturing facilities

As you scavenge and explore, discover more about the factory and how it came to be abandoned

Share your unique designs with the online community

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: Common'hood Gameplay Trailer (https://youtu.be/7CPJmO5tylk)