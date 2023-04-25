Company Of Heroes 3 Releases Console Edition Gameplay Trailer Check out the latest trailer for Company Of Heroes 3: Console Edition as SEGA gives a better look at the gameplay.

SEGA and Relic Entertainment dropped a new trailer this afternoon, showing new gameplay from the Company Of Heroes 3: Console Edition. This particular trailer shows an overview of everything you can do in the game specific to this version, which includes things like Full Tactical Pause that will allow you to pause the action and get a better read on the situation at hand so you can better plan your next course of action and set up your resources for when you unpause the game. You'll also have a change of pace from the Dynamic Campaign set in Italy, where the turn-based gameplay has been configured for you to take your time and play things slower to find a path to victory. Enjoy the trailer below as the game is still set to come out for Xbox and PlayStation on May 30th.

"For the very first time, Relic Entertainment is bringing its universally lauded Company of Heroes franchise to console players, offering fans around the world the deepest strategic experience yet. Console players can expect a custom UI, full controller support, and special features that allow them to play at their own pace. Furthermore, the user interface has been adapted for gamepads to ensure a fun and immersive experience for all. New features like Full Tactical Pause offer gamepad players a level of tactical control over the pacing on the battlefield. By freezing the action, players who choose to employ Full Tactical Pause will be able to coordinate all their actions at once, thinking through every move in detail without the pressure of doing it all in real-time."

"Company of Heroes' renowned boots-on-the-ground storytelling will bring players to a brand-new theatre of war, unlocking authentic new tactics, four distinct factions, and a wealth of untold stories from World War II. In single-player modes, the turn-based Italian Dynamic Campaign offers a sandbox-style gameplay experience with new levels of strategic choice, whereas the sweeping deserts of North Africa allow for a classic, narrative-led single-player experience. For players that enjoy their competitive action, CoH3 has a huge online multiplayer and co-op vs AI offer, with more factions, mechanics and units than ever before."