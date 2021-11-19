Competitive Survival Game Dragon Ball: The Breakers Coming In 2022

Dragon Ball was trending on social media this week with the announcement of the upcoming Bandai Namco game based on Akira Toriyama's iconic anime and manga. Dragon Ball: The Breakers will be released in 2022 for PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch, and PCs via STEAM. The trailer featured an odd yet interesting mix of characters with Oolong and what seemed like an early Dragon Ball-era Bulma on the run from Imperfect Cell in a post-apocalyptic world.

Bandai Namco describes Dragon Ball: The Breakers as an "eight-person online multiplayer game that combines both cooperative and competitive dynamics to create a revolutionary asymmetrical online survival action experience set in the DRAGON BALL XENOVERSE universe." Dragon Ball: The Breakers will consist of 7v1 matches where seven normal "Survivors" have been sucked into a "Temporal Seam" (this would certainly explain O.G. Dragon Ball Bulma being in the same scenes as Imperfect Cell). The Survivors will face off with the eighth player who Bandai Namco describes as "the franchise iconic rival 'Raider,' whose task is to obliterate the Survivor team. Interestingly, the Survivors are specifically described as having no powers, suggesting that there will likely be no Saiyans or other Z-Warriors in these roles. Survivors must rely on power-up items, weapons, and pilotable vehicles to battle and escape from the Raider. Their ultimate goal will be to find the Super Time Machine to evade oblivion. The Raider will be able to play not only as Cell but as Dragon Ball Z's other iconic villains as well including Buu and Frieza.

Lin Leng, Senior Director of Brand Marketing at Bandai Namco, says:

"The Dragon Ball series has been a global fan favorite for over 37 years and Dragon Ball: The Breakers takes the classic over-the-top action formula and offers an innovative twist with its online survival gameplay. Both new players and long-time fans can expect an extremely fun and engaging experience; whether playing as a Raider hunting down fellow gamers or as a Survivor, playing cooperatively to team-up against an iconic rival."

You can preview the announcement trailer right here.