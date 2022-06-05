Complete Adventure Week Raid Rotation In Pokémon GO

The exciting fossil-themed Adventure Week 2022 event begins this coming week in Pokémon GO. It will bring forth two new species with Amaura and Tyrunt as well as two new Shiny releases with Archen and Tirtouga. This is going to be a very Egg-centric event as its main goal is to get players walking to hatch these new releases, but it doesn't mean that there won't be anything to do in raids. Let's take a look at which Pokémon will be available in the Adventure Week 2022 raid rotation.

The full raid rotation in Pokémon GO includes:

Tier One

Alolan Geodude – Shiny is available, standard rate

Geodude – Shiny is available, standard rate

Roggenrola – Shiny is available, standard rate

Sudowoodo – Shiny is available, standard rate

I'd pass on all of these raids. Keep in mind, though, that Unown F was teased in the event graphic. I'm betting that it will be released in raids as a Shiny-capable encounter as part of the event.

Tier Three

Aggron

Rhydon

Shuckle – Shiny is available, standard rate

Tyranitar

Shuckle is rare enough in the wild that I'd consider raiding this, but keep in mind that Shuckle's Defense is off the charts. Shuckle is the only Tier Three species that cannot be solo'd, so don't go in with just yourself and, for the sake of your fellow Pokémon GO trainers, don't go in with bad counters.

Tier Five

Groudon – Shiny is available, standard Legendary rate of approximately one in 20

Mega Raids

Mega Aerodactyl – Shiny is available, standard Mega-capable rate of approximately one in 60

Stay tuned to Bleeding Cool for raid guides for both Groudon and Mega Aerodactyl. This is the first time that Mega Aerodactyl will be available to battle in Pokémon GO since Mega Raids were nerfed. Now that they are more easier to complete, fewer trainers will be needed in order to take down this Mega Evolved Pokémon.