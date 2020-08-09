Complete Guide To Ultra Unlock: Enigma Week In Pokémon GO

Enigma Week, the second week of the three-week-long Ultra Unlock event in Pokémon GO, kicked off this Friday by introducing Deoxys back into raids with its Shiny forms available as well as rolling out Elgyem into the wild. In addition to this, a series of bonuses, special Eggs, and Field Research has been introduced into the game. Read on for a full breakdown of Enigma Week.

Research

"Where is the Special Research quest?" is the most commonly asked question on social media about this event, but Niantic only announced that Dragon Week would have this. Enigma Week and next Friday's Unova Week are not set to have Special Research.

Enigma Week Field Research

There are three event-themed tasks that can be found at Pokéstops.

Catch 3 Psychic-type Pokémon: 1 Rare Candy

Make 3 Curveball Throws: Baltoy with a Shiny chance

Win a Raid: Staryu with a Shiny chance

All three of these tasks are great, with chances of receiving a Shiny Staryu or Baltoy with an IV floor of 10/10/10… and Rare Candy is always great, especially with the current variety of Raid Bosses in August. Pokémon GO trainers will have a lot of powering up to do, so get out where and rake in that Candy.

Spawns

A mixture of Psychic-type, Fairy-type, and… well, honestly, New Agey Pokémon:

Baltoy with a Shiny chance

Beldum with a Shiny chance

Bronzor with a highly boosted Shiny chance

Elgyem

Clefairy with a Shiny chance

Jigglypuff with a Shiny chance

Lunatone with a Shiny chance

Solrock with a Shiny chance

Staryu with a Shiny chance

Eggs

The Enigma Week eggs are the 7KM eggs only available through Gifts, and currently include:

Beldum with a Shiny chance

Cleffa with a boosted Shiny chance

Elgyem

Igglybuff with a boosted Shiny chance

Lunatone with a Shiny chance

Solrock with a Shiny chance

Staryu with a Shiny chance

Enigma Week Raids

Deoxys dominates Tier Five raids while Unown makes its long-awaited Raid debut. We covered this in full in our Deoxys Raid Guide, and Raid Rotation reports, so catch the breakdown there to maximize on Enigma Week and prepare for the next phases of Ultra Unlock in Pokémon GO.