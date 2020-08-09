Psychic Overload: Full Raid Rotation For Enigma Week In Pokémon GO

Pokémon GO Ultra Unlock: Enigma Weeks brings with it the release of Shiny Staryu and Shiny Deoxys, but that's not all. For the first time ever, the event-exclusive Pokémon Unown is in raids… and it has a Shiny chance. Bleeding Cool is here to report on the full Raid Rotation for Enigma Week as the mega event of Ultra Unlock continues. If you're shiny hunting or searching for meta-relevant Psychic-type Pokémon, this guide will help you decide where to spend your raid pass.

Tier One

Clefairy – shiny available, full odds

Jigglypuff – shiny available, full odds

Klink – shiny available, boosted odds

Staryu – shiny available, full odds

With only Klink having a boosted Shiny rate in Tier One raids, your best bet is to save the time and money on Clefairy, Jigglypuff, and Staryu raids by hunting those Shinies in the wild for Enigma Week.

Tier Two

Elgyem

Gothita

Solosis

Unown (U, L, T, R, A) – shiny available, boosted odds

Another week of Tier Two raids filled with three Pokémon that would be better off hunted in the wild… and then, in the final slot, the prize of the event. Unown is rare beyond rare in the wild, and hasn't been seen at all during Enigma Week, so the Unowns are the raids that Shiny hunters will want to focus on during the week.

Tier Three

Claydol

Lunatone – shiny available, full odds

Solrock – shiny available, full odds

These Pokémon can also be found in the wild so there's nothing too spicy here, but Lunatone and Solrock will both return to their respective regions after Enigma Week… so even though these raids have a full odds Shiny rate, targeting the regional not specific to your location may be a smart bet if you haven't had luck in the wild.

Tier Four

Alolan Marowak– shiny available, boosted odds

Bronzong

Metagross

Togetic

With the exception of Bronzong, which can be easily found at its first stage of Bronzor in the wild, these are spicy raids. Alolan Marowak is currently the best Tier Four raid boss in the entire game, with a terrific Shiny with a boosted rate and great PVP rankings. Togetic is only available in raids as Togepi is out of eggs at the moment, and Metagross yields 10 Beldum candies… which are always useful.

Tier Five

Deoxys – shiny available, Legendary odds of approximately 1 in 20

We covered Deoxys in our Raid Guide, and even though it may not be at the top of the meta as far as attackers, it's an excellently designed Pokémon with a stunning Shiny that Pokémon GO players will not want to miss.