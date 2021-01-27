Complete Johto Celebration Event Raid Rotation In Pokémon GO

The Johto Celebration Event is now live in Pokémon GO, bringing with it a brand new raid rotation centered around the Legendary Pokémon Entei. Let's take a look at what this raid rotation will offer, and don't miss our tips on which of these may be worth your raid pass.

The full raid rotation for the Johto Celebration Event in Pokémon GO includes:

Tier One

Chikorita – Shiny available, standard odds

Cyndaquil – Shiny available, standard odds

Larvitar – Shiny available, standard odds

Mareep – Shiny available, standard odds

Marill – Shiny available, standard odds

Totodile – Shiny available, standard odds

When a Pokémon has the "standard odds" rate, that means that you have the same chance of encountering them in their Shiny form in raids as you do a standard wild species. The Silph Researchers currently have that rate at about one in 500 encounters rather than the previously thought one in 450. That said, Larvitar raids are absolutely worth doing. Larvitar has become incredibly rare in the wild and is rarely in raids. Tyranitar, also a one-time raid staple, isn't featured nearly as often as in the past. These Larvitar raids are going to be your best bet at earning Larvitar Candy and Candy XL in Pokémon GO.

Tier Three

Espeon

Miltank – Shiny available, odds unknown

Skarmory – Shiny available, boosted "rare spawn" odds

Togetic

Miltank may be worth doing, but it will also be in the wild. As far as its Shiny rate, there is not going to be data on whether or not its rate is boosted until well into or even after the event. Personally, I'd say give it a go in the wild first before spending a ton of raid passes on Tier Threes.

Tier Five

Entei – standard Legendary Shiny odds of approximately one in 20

Don't miss our complete Entei Raid Guide.

Mega Raids

Ampharos – standard Mega odds of approximately one in 60

Houndoom – standard Mega odds of approximately one in 60

Venusaur – standard Mega odds of approximately one in 60

It's no secret that in the Pokémon GO community, the hype for new Megas dies quickly. If you want a good chance at earning Mega Ampharos Energy, it's a good bet to do as many of these as you can now while players are still intrigued by the idea of this Mega.

Best of luck out there, fellow trainers!